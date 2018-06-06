Auburn Scores Verbal Commitment from 2x NY Fed Champ Christian Sztolcman

Christian Sztolcman, a 6’7″ freestyler from Maspeth, Queens, has announced his intention to swim for new head coach Gary Taylor at Auburn University in the fall. He will join Antani Ivanov, Brogan Davis, Brooks Merkle, Conner Pruitt, Jarryd Baxter, Joshua Dannhauser, Matthew Yish, and Ryan Williams in the Tigers’ class of 2022.

“Excited to announce I’ll be continuing my swimming and academic career at Auburn University! WDE!”

A senior at Chaminade High School, Sztolcman won the 200 free by nearly 2 body lengths with 1:37.21 at the 2018 NYSPHSAA Federation Championships. He won the 100 free with the only sub-45 in the field (44.62) and anchored Chaminade’s 200 free relay (20.93) and 400 free relay (45.28), both of which were in the A finals. Three weeks earlier he led Chaminade to a second straight CHSAA title by coming from behind to win the 400 free relay in a clutch performance. When Sztolcman hit the water, Chaminade was in third place behind Fordham Prep and St. Anthony’s. His 44.15 anchor gave Chaminade the victory by 0.11, thus securing the team title as well.

Sztolcman trains with Chaminade during short course season and with Long Island Aquatic Club for long course. He only began swimming year-round in his freshman year of high school.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 44.62

100 free (relay) – 44.15

200 free – 1:37.21

500 free – 4:29.90

