Three-Time Olympic Champion Natalie Coughlin Announces Pregnancy

This afternoon on Instagram, Natalie Coughlin announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Ethan Hall. The former Cal Bear student-athlete, and renowned backstroker on the world stage, included a shot of the sonogram in a post to her 178,000 followers on the app. Coughlin was the first woman in history to break 1:00 in the 100 meter backstroke, as well as the first American woman in modern history to win six medals at one Olympiad (2008).

Coughlin recently started her own wine label, Gaderian Wines, with her friend Shaina Harding, hence the first photo in her two-image Instagram post featuring an upcoming Pinot Noir release. She ever-so-subtly slipped in baby implications in her caption: “So proud of our @gaderianwines Pinot Noir, which we bottled last week. We’re not officially releasing it until the Fall, which is perfect because I can’t drink for the next few months. 🤰”

Coughlin married Hall, also a former Cal Bear, in 2009.

Recently, Coughlin has been one of four leaders of USA Swimming’s SwimSquads, a program in its inaugural year. Competing against teams led by Lenny Krayzelburg, Jason Lezak, and Kaitlin Sandeno, Coughlin has drafted some of the United States’ top swimmers to collect points based on their performances at 2018 TYR PSS meets. Currently, following the Indy PSS last month, CoughlinSquad sits in 2nd with 328 points, just behind KrayzelburgSquad (358).

