SwimMAC’s Ryan Williams Announces Verbal Pledge to Auburn Tigers

Ryan Williams, a senior at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, has announced via social media his intention to swim for Auburn University in the fall.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! I’m extremely thankful to all of my coaches, family, and friends that have gotten me to this point! #WarEagle🦅”

Williams was runner-up in the 200 IM and placed fourth in the 100 breast at the 2016 SCHSL 5A Championships. He further added to Nation Ford’s 10th-place team finish in the boys’ meet with a 25.09 leadoff on the medley relay (4th place) and an anchor on the 200 free relay (5th place).

Williams swims year-round with SwimMAC Carolina. He had a particularly strong LCM season, dropping time in everything he swam. At Athens Sectionals, he finaled in the 200/400 free, 200 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM, and earned new PBs in the 200 free, 200 back, and 200 IM. Williams ended his summer on a high note with lifetime bests in the 100 free, 400 free, and 400 IM at Summer Junior Nationals. He also contributed a 1:53.6 split on SwimMAC’s fourth-place 800 free relay.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:52.53

400 IM – 3:58.86

200 breast – 2:08.51

100 breast – 58.75

500 free – 4:35.10

200 free – 1:43.16

I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! I’m extremely thankful to all of my coaches, family, and friends that have gotten me to this point! #WarEagle🦅 A post shared by ryan williams (@ryan_williams03) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].