Auburn Snags Rising Bulgarian Star, Jr Worlds Medalist Antani Ivano

Antani Ivanov of Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2018-19:

“I choose Auburn University mainly because of the coaches there! I really felt that this is the right place to go! Also I believe we will be a really strong team in the next few years to come and we will be going for some BIG finishes! Go Tigers!

“The only problem with putting your foot on the Tiger’s neck is that you can never let it up !”

The rising star of Bulgarian swimming, Ivanov won bronze in the 200 fly at the 2017 FINA Junior World Championships this summer. He was also a silver medalist at the 2016 LEN European Junior Swimming Championships in Hódmezővásárhely, Hungary. He has represented Bulgaria internationally at the 2016 LEN European Championships in London, 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships in Windsor, 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, and 2017 FINA Junior World Championships in Indianapolis.

At Junior Worlds this summer, he was a bronze medalist in the 200 fly (1:57.54). He finished tenth in the 100 fly (53.53) and 17th in the 50 fly (24.91).

Top LCM times:

200 fly – 1:55.55

100 fly – 52.97

50 fly – 24.31

400 free – 3:55.70

200 free – 1:50.56

100 free – 50.90

