U.S. Open Finalist Brooks Merkle Hands Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Atlanta, Georgia’s Brooks Merkle has announced his intention to swim for Auburn University in the fall of 2018. Also verbally committed to the Auburn class of 2022 are Brogan Davis, Matthew Yish, and Ryan Williams.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and continue school at Auburn University! I found on my trip that Auburn was not just a school or another team, but a family, much like my team at Dynamo. Auburn had an X factor that I cant quite put my finger on but led me to love the team and school. War Eagle!” [sic]

Merkle is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Whitefield Academy in Smyrna. He swims year-round for Dynamo Swim Club and specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. Merkle finished third in the 100 breast (58.05) and 13th in the 200 IM (1:58.04) at the 2017 GHSA 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet. He followed high school season with a stellar end-of-SCY-season meet at Southern Premier Championships, where he went lifetime bests in the 50 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. He picked up three more PBs (200 free, 200 back, and 200 fly) at the Metro Divisional Championship two weeks later. At Long Course Sectionals in Athens, Merkle went best times in the 100 breast and 200/400 IM; he finished the summer with a big swim at U.S. Open, finaling in the 100 breast (30th) and 200 breast (25th).

Times SCY/LCM:

100 Breast – 56.33/1:04.08

200 Breast – 2:04.79/2:19.79

400 IM – 4:07.11/4:39.98

200 IM – 1:57.25/2:12.92

Congratulations to Brooks Merkle on his commitment to swim at Auburn University! #DynamoDNA #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/aO90y6uTin — Dynamo Swim Club (@DynamoSwimClub) October 11, 2017

