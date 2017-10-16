Spencer Daily Chooses UC San Diego for his Verbal Commitment

Danville, California’s Spencer Daily has elected to remain in-state for his collegiate swimming career; he announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, San Diego:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to UCSD. I want to thank my parents, friends and coaches for all the support they have shown me. I couldn’t be happier to join the Triton Family!

Daily is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from San Ramon Valley High School in Danville. He swims primarily fly and free, and placed seventh (51.26) in the 100 fly and 25th in the 200 free (1:46.24) at the 2017 CIF-North Coast Section Championships in May. He also contributed legs on SRV’s second-place 200 free relay (20.74, the third-fastest split of the meet) and fourth-place 400 free relay (47.01 leadoff). Daily then went on to the CIF State Meet where he led off the fourth-place 200 free relay in 21.23 and the third-place 400 free relay in 45.73.

Daily swims year-round with Orinda Aquatics. This summer he had strong performances at back-to-back championship meets, going from Western Zones to Santa Clara Futures to Speedo Junior Nationals. He earned PBs in all his top events: 100 fly (55.96), 50 free (24.30), 100 free, (54.05), and 200 free (2:04.07).

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 50.43

50 free – 21.26

100 free – 45.73

200 free – 1:45.25

