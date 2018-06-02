3x CIF-NCS Sprint Champ Sophia Kosturos Gives Verbal Nod to In-state U

Orinda, California’s Sophia Kosturos has elected to remain in-state and has made a verbal commitment to the University of California, Los Angeles. Kosturos is a junior at Miramonte High School and will join the class of 2023 with Lauryn Johnson and Lindsay Stenstrom.

“I chose UCLA because I believe that it is the best fit for me both athletically and academically. It is the perfect environment for me to succeed as a swimmer and a student. I can’t wait to be coached by such a great staff and be a part of the bruin family. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for helping me achieve my dream of swimming for UCLA. Go Bruins!!!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Kosturos won the 50 free (23.19) and 100 free (50.06) at the CIF-North Coast Section Championships in May. Even more impressive were her anchors on Miramonte’s runner-up 200 free relay (22.61) and first-place 400 free relay (49.79). A week later, Kosturos swam at the California State Meet and placed fifth in the 50 (23.05) and fourth in the 100 (49.81). She took another .01 off her new PB in the 100 free leading off Miramonte’s 8th-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Kosturos represents Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks and extends her range to include back, fly, and IM. At Far Westerns in April, she was top-4 in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM, winning the 50/200 free and 100 back. She swam the same lineup at 2017 Winter Juniors West and took home PBs in the 50/200 free and 200 IM.

Although her times aren’t quite at conference scoring level yet, Kosturos will be a welcomed presence in the UCLA sprint group which is losing Katie Grover to graduation and whose Kenisha Liu and Amy Okada will be seniors when Kosturos begins.

Best times SCY

50 free – 23.03

100 free – 49.80

200 free – 1:49.18

50 back – 26.62

100 back – 54.75

200 back – 1:59.55

100 fly – 54.70

200 IM – 2:02.56

