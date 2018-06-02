Swimming Technique: Spreading The Fingers

Courtesy of Eney Jones

One secret to swimming faster is right at your fingertips – spread your fingers!

When students ask me how their hands should be when they swim, I have them throw a pull buoy against a wall ( hopefully it is not an EneyBuoy) After they throw the buoy, I have them look at their hands. To throw you must be active and relaxed at the same time. When you cup your hand, you lose surface area and it uses energy and it is hard to throw If your hand is too relaxed you have no control.

Here is the link to read about the exact finger placement measurements and results for swimmers to maximize speed: Want to swim fast? Spread your fingers

According to the study presented at the 69th Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society Division of Fluid Dynamics, “The researchers calculated that a finger spread of 10° could boost a swimmer’s speed by 2.5% compared with swimming with fingers held together. That speed difference translates into several tenths of a second over a 50-meter freestyle race, an enormous margin considering that the 2016 Summer Olympics 50-meter women’s freestyle race was won by 0.02 seconds.”

Use the empty space to create more space, movement of water, and relax to use less energy.

Think of Katie Ledecky when Bruce Gemmell told her to relax on 08/04/2015 and she broke the World Record in the 1500 almost by accident.

Read that article here and look at Katie Ledecky’s fingers in this photo: Katie Ledecky Breaks World Record, Almost by Accident

Being active and relaxed at the same time will not only help you physically but mentally as well. Spread your fingers and enjoy your new speed.

Eney Jones has achieved remarkably diverse success as a leading pool, open water and Ironman triathlon swimmer, and is also a yoga instructor.

