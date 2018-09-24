Houston Opens Class of 2019 Recruiting with Verbal from Audrey McKinnon

The University of Houston has secured a verbal commitment from U.S. Open qualifier Audrey McKinnon of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She will join the Cougars in the fall of 2019.

McKinnon is a senior at Fayetteville High School and a member of the 2018 7A-6A state-champion Purple Bulldog swim team. She contributed heavily to the state title as a member of the winning medley relay (29.95 breaststroke split) and the runner-up 400 free relay (54.87 split), and with a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 breast (1:05.22) and 100 fly (58.71) at the 2018 AAA High School Swimming and Diving Championships.

McKinnon has trained with the Razorback Aquatic Club’s National Team since June of 2017. Before that she was a National Team member of Memphis Tiger Swimming in Memphis, Tennessee. At the Columbia Sectionals in March 2018, she was on the winning 400 medley relay squad and was an A-finalist in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM and a B finalist in the 200 IM. She also competed in the 100 free and came away from the meet with PBs in the free, 100 breast, and 200 fly. At the 2017 NCSA Summer Championship she went best times in the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM, earning a U.S. Open cut in the 200 breast, a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 breast, and a Winter Juniors in the 400 IM. A four-year qualifier for Speedo Winter Juniors and a two-year qualifier for Phillips 66 Winter Nationals, her top times include:

SCY LCM 50 breast 31.17 34.21 100 breast 1:02.35 1:12.87 200 breast 2:15.38 2:35.71 200 fly 2:04.54 2:20.97 200 IM 2:05.21 2:25.59 400 IM 4:24.68 5:01.12