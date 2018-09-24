York’s Kayla Reedy Verbally Commits to Towson

Kayla Reedy from Parkton, Maryland has verbally committed to swim for in-state Towson University in the class of 2023. Reedy is a member of the York YMCA where she specializes in free, back, fly, and IM.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and further my academics at Towson University next fall! GO TIGERS!!💛🐯”

Reedy is coming off a big summer season in which she had big time drops in a wide array of events. At YMCA Long Course Nationals she went best times in the 100 free (PBx0.6), 200 free (PBx7), 50 fly (PBx4.3), and 200 IM (PBx4.4). Three weeks earlier at the NBAC Mid-Summer Classic, she improved her times in the 50 free (PBx0.1), 800 free (PBx7.8), 200 back (PBx4.1), 200 breast (PBx4.8), and 100 fly (PBx4.9). In the spring she dropped 3 seconds in both the LCM 100 back and SCY 100 back. Other improvements came in the SCY 50 free (PBx0.9), 200 IM (PBx7.3), 400 IM (PBx2.8), 100 fly (PBx1.1), and 200 fly (PBx2.6).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.47

100 free – 53.02

200 back – 2:04.91

100 back – 59.35