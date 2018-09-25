Sprinter Elizabeth Richardson Announces Verbal Commitment to Houston

Vero Beach, Florida’s Elizabeth Richardson has announced she intends to swim at the University of Houston in 2019-20, joining Audrey McKinnon in the class of 2023.

“I’m super pumped to announce my verbal commitment to attend the University of Houston and further my academic and swimming career! Go Coogs ❤️🐾”

A senior at Vero Beach High School, Richardson is a versatile athlete who excels in sprint free, fly, and back. She finished 14th in the 200 free (1:55.52) and 17th in the 100 free (53.22) at the 2017 FHSAA Class 4A Championship her junior year, after having won the 100 and been runner-up in the 200 at the FHSAA 4A Region 3 Meet.

Richardson swims year-round for Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores. Her best SCY performances come from 2016 Speedo Winter Juniors East where she swam the 50/100/200 free and time-trialed the 100 back. She had the same lineup at Cary Futures this summer.

Richardson’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100 free and 200 free at the 2018 AAC Championships. She’ll have two years of overlap with Cougars’ sprint star Mykenzie Leehy.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.64

100 free – 51.06

200 free – 1:50.79

100 fly – 57.32

100 back – 57.61