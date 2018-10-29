ASU’s Pac-12 Champ Cameron Craig Sitting Out Fall Semester

Arizona State junior Cameron Craig is taking the fall semester off of swimming due to undisclosed personal reasons, the school confirmed to SwimSwam Monday.

Craig skipped the entire summer season and has not logged a race since the 2018 NCAA Championships, where he placed 13th overall in the 200 free, scratched his individual 100 free, and was 19.67 in prelims of the 50 free. He was the 2017 Pac-12 champion in the 100 and 200 free and was named team MVP that year. He snagged a 2018 title in the 200 (he was third in the 100).

The team took 6th and 4th place overall in the conference in Craig’s first and second seasons — head coach Bob Bowman’s second and third.

The Sun Devils have solid mid-sprint free depth to tide the team over in Craig’s absence this semester. Sophomore Grant House and a freshman contingent including Cody Bybee and Noah Henry lead the way with sub-1:33/1:34 200 free and sub-43/44 100 free potential, but Craig’s freshman year Pac-12 record of 1:31.71 in the 200 and PR of 41.95 in the 100 leave big shoes to fill.

Craig also owns lifetime bests of 19.50 in the 50 free and 1:42.75 in the 200 IM.