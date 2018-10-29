Another Verbal Commitment for UCSB: 4x CIF-SS D4 Champ Dominic Falcon

Dominic Falcon has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2019-20. He’ll join fellow commits Daniel Pry, Kennan Hotchkiss, Teagan Preston, and Benjamin Wolf in the class of 2023.

“I chose UCSB for the fun team atmosphere, fantastic academic opportunities, and amazing coaching staff. Right when I stepped on campus, I easily envisioned myself succeeding and loving life as a Gaucho.”

Falcon is a senior at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach, California. After placing 2nd in the 200 free and the 500 free as a freshman at the 2016 CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championships, he won section titles in both events as a sophomore and again as a junior. In club swimming he represents Irvine Novaquatics. He had an outstanding summer, making huge time drops in just about everything. Beginning with June Age Group Championships, he improved in off events such as:

50 free LCM (-7/10 second year-over-year)

100 free LCM (-1.6 seconds)

100 back LCM (-3.8)

100 breast LCM (-7.0)

200 breast LCM (-19.1)

At SMOC and Los Angeles Invite, he went lifetime bests in the:

800 free LCM (-10.1 for Winter Juniors cut of 8:30.93 )

100 fly LCM (-3.1 for 57.41)

200 fly LCM (-1.9 for Summer Juniors cut of 2:04.72)

200 IM LCM (-7.8 for Winter Nationals cut of 2:07.51)

Finally, at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in his home pool, he improved in the:

200 free LCM (-2.4 for Winter Juniors cut of 1:54.52)

400 free LCM (-3.1 for Winter Juniors cut of 4:05.12)

400 IM LCM (-6.9 for U.S. Open cut of 4:27.69)

While his summer performances suggest he might have some SCY time drops in his future, he would already be helpful to the Gauchos at the conference level in the 400 IM (A final), 200/500 free and 200 fly (B finals), and 200 IM (C final).

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:31.89

200 free – 1:40.95

200 fly – 1:50.28

400 IM – 3:55.94

200 IM – 1:54.28