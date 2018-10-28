Gauchos Add Verbal Commitment from Backstroker Daniel Pry

Daniel Pry, who hails from Redlands in Southern California, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2019-20. He’ll join the class of 2023 with fellow commit Kennan Hotchkiss, Dominic Falcon, Teagan Preston, and Benjamin Wolf.

“Extremely excited to announce I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at UCSB! Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along the way! Super excited to join such a great team with such great coaches! Go Gauchos!!!”

Pry is a senior at Redlands High School; he swims year-round with Redlands Swim Team. He finished 7th in the 100 back (51.19) and 9th in the 200 IM (1:53.97) at 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Championships in May and earned PBs in both events during prelims. He also went best times in the 50 back (23.87) leading off the runner-up 200 medley relay and in the 100 free (48.89) leading off the 400 free relay at the Section meet.

In club swimming, Pry wrapped up a strong long course season at Santa Clara Futures. There he finaled in the 100m back (5th), 200m back (4th) and 400 IM (19th) and took home new PBs in all three events, including a Winter Nationals cut in the 100 back (58.49). He swam the same portfolio of events at Winter Juniors West last December, adding the 500 free to the mix.

Pry’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 back and 400 IM. He would have been a C finalist in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:50.75

100 back – 50.88

50 back – 23.87

400 IM – 4:01.22

200 IM – 1:53.29