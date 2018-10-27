Freestyler Kennan Hotchkiss to Continue Family Legacy with Verbal to UCSB

Malibu, California-native Kennan Hotchkiss has announced he plans to swim for the University of California, Santa Barbara next fall. Hotchkiss is a senior at Malibu High School where, like his older brother Logan Hotchkiss ahead of him, he focuses on the 200/500 free double. Logan is now a senior at UCSB; he won the 1650 free and 200 free at 2018 MPSF Championships and he holds the MPSF meet record in the 200 free.

“I am excited and honored to be able to commit to UCSB. I am looking forward to living on a campus that is so close to the beach and how it gives off the feeling of a classic beach town, as well as pursuing my interests in the sciences at such a respected university. I hope I can represent the Gauchos at NCAA nationals in the future.”

At the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division III Swimming & Diving Championships in May, the younger Hotchkiss brother placed 8th in the 200 (1:43.74) and 6th in the 500 (4:38.15) and led off the 4×50 free (23.02) and 4×100 free (49.19) relays. Kennan Hotchkiss does his year-round swimming with Malibu Seawolves under head coach Max Jaben. He had a standout meet at Los Angeles Invite this past summer, improving in all his main events: 200m free (1:58.16), 400m free (4:06.35), 800m free (8:29.54), and 1500m free (15:59.71). That represented year-over-year time drops of 20.3 seconds in the 1500, 12 seconds in the 800, 4.2 seconds in the 400, and 3 seconds in the 200 free.

Hotchkiss’ times would already help the Gauchos at their conference meet. He would have scored at 2018 MPSFs in the 1650 free (10th), 500 free (B final) and 200 free (C final).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:55.59

1000 free – 9:37.38

500 free – 4:35.47

200 free – 1:43.18