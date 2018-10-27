1:02/2:16 Breaststroker Kayle Park Makes Verbal Commitment to Duke

Arlington, Virginia’s Kayle Park has verbally committed to swim for Duke University beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join verbal commits Alex Bumpas, Emma Shuppert, Olwyn Bartis, and Sarah Snyder in the Blue Devils’ class of 2023.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Duke University. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for the endless amount of support. Go Blue Devils 😈💙”

Park is a senior at Arlington’s Yorktown High School. She made The Washington Post’s 2018 Winter All-Met Girls’ swimming honorable mention selection after winning the 200 medley relay (29.22 breaststroke split) and 400 free relay (52.50 leadoff) and placing 4th in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 breast at the 2018 VHSL Class 6 State Meet. Park does her year-round swimming with Arlington Aquatic Club. At the conclusion of high school season, she competed at 2018 NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/100/200 breast and 100/200/400 IM. She PBd in all the but the 200 IM, in which she had just notched a best time at States. This summer she wrapped up long course season at Potomac Valley LSC Senior Championships, going best times in the 100/200 free, 200 back and 100/200 breast.

The Duke women finished 6th at 2018 ACC Championships last February. It took 1:02.51 in the 100 breast, 2:16.13 in the 200 breast, and 2:00.36 in the 200 IM to get a second swim.

SCY times:

50 breast – 29.13

100 breast – 1:02.94

200 breast – 2:16.35

200 IM – 2:03.76

200 free – 1:51.21