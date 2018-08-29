YNats Runner-up Emma Shuppert Makes Verbal Commitment to Duke

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Emma Shuppert has made a verbal commitment to Duke University for the 2019-20 season and beyond. She will suit up with fellow class of 2023 commits Alex Bumpas and Olwyn Bartis.

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Duke University in the class of 2023! I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for always supporting me. I am so grateful to Coach Colella for this incredible opportunity. Go Duke!!!💙🏊🏼‍♂️”

Shuppert is a talented backstroker out of Blue Ash YMCA Swim Team. She was runner-up in the 200 back (2:16.72, 2:16.61 in prelims) and third in the 50 back (29.56) and 100 back (1:02.82) at this summer’s YMCA Long Course National Championships. All three times were PBs, as were her swims in the 50 free, 200 free, and 200 IM.

In high school, Shuppert swims for Seven Hills School. She was runner-up in the 100 back (54.54) and took 8th in the 200 IM (2:08.54) at the 2018 OHSAA Division 2 Championships. She also led off the 5th-place 200 medley relay (25.34).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 24.85

100 back – 53.85

200 back – 1:59.36

200 IM – 2:06.17

50 free – 24.48

100 breast – 1:07.03