Sprinter Alex Bumpas Makes Verbal Commitment to Duke

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American Alex Bumpas has announced via social media her verbal commitment to swim for Duke University in the class of 2023. SwimMAC’s Olwyn Bartis has also verbally committed to duke for the fall of 2019.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Duke University!! A huge thank you to everyone that helped me along the way! Go Blue Devils!!💙😈”

Bumpas hails from Frisco, Texas where she is a junior at Wakeland High School. She competed for Frisco Wakeland as a sophomore, finishing second in the 50 free (23.48) and third in the 100 free (50.93) at the 2017 UIL 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet. Bumpas does her club swimming with Texas Ford Aquatics. She swam the 50/100 spring double at Summer Junior Nationals, earning a best time in the latter (57.50). At Winter Juniors West she competed in the 50/100/200 free and 100 back. Her best times come from this spring’s Sectionals at College Station, where she improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.34

100 free – 50.38

200 free – 1:51.44

100 back – 57.82

100 fly – 57.23

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].