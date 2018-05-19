2018 Atlanta Classic: Andrew Rolls Out 21.73 for Lifetime Best 50 Free

2018 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 18th-20th, 2018

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center (co-hosted by Swim Atlanta and Southern Crescent Aquatics Team)

LCM (50m) pool

Meet Central

Live Results

Psych Sheet

The 2018 Atlanta Classic continues tonight with day 2 finals, as swimmers are set to compete in the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free. Among the top swims to watch tonight is the men’s 50 free, where Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel will race for the title. Erika Brown will be one of the swimmers to watch out for in the women’s version of that race.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

Canadian Olympic sprint champ Penny Oleksiak, who medaled in the 100 fly in Rio, showed off her longer range fly skills with a dominant win in the 200 fly. Oleksiak touched in 2:11.22, topping the field by over 3 seconds. Lindsay Looney and Abby Harter rounded out the top 3. Harter was within a second of her lifetime best, which she swam at this meet last season, as she outpaced Georgia’s Caitlin Cassazza (2:15.59) for 3rd.

MEN’S 200 FLY:

Zach Brown- 1:59.85 Maxime Rooney– 2:01.39 Taylor Abbott- 2:02.12

18-year-old Zach Brown was the only man under 2:00 tonight, finishing less than a second shy of his best time to win by over a second ahead of Florida All-American Maxime Rooney. Rooney’s time is the fastest he’s ever been in-season. His former best from a regular season meet was a 2:03.34 from the 2015 Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara. That was before Rooney had arrived at Florida and is just his 2nd time swimming the race since starting his NCAA career.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

Penny Oleksiak was right back in the water. She nearly grabbed a 2nd win in as many events tonight, but Bailey Grinter put her head down and dug in at the finish to top Oleksiak by 5 hundredths. Erika brown was a tenth faster than her prelims swim to take 3rd. Local sprint star Amanda Weir, an Olympic gold medalist, finished 5th here in 26.44.

MEN’S 50 FREE:

Michael Andrew scorched a lifetime best 21.73 to dominate this race by a second. That took .02 off his former lifetime best of 21.75. Andrew swam that 21.75 twice at last summer’s World Juniors to set the World Junior Record and win the title. Behind him, Auburn-based sprint standouts Peter Holoda and Shane Ryan rounded out the top 3.

Florida’s World Champion Caeleb Dressel finished 6th here in 23.13. He followed closely behind incoming Gator Will Davis (23.01) and Harvard All-American Dean Farris (23.10). Dressel’s time was about a second slower than he was at this meet last season, but in all likelihood he’s in extremely heavy training.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

MEN’S 100 BACK:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

MEN’S 400 FREE: