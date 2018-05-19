Carmel’s Ashlyn Underhill Verbally Commits to Miami RedHawks

Carmel, Indiana’s Ashlyn Underhill has announced via social media that she intends to swim for Miami University beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join Sam Sutton in the class of 2023.

“I am excited to announce my academic and athletic commitment to Miami University! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!! Go Redhawks!! #loveandhonor❤️”

Underhill is a junior at Carmel High School; she also swims for Carmel Swim Club. Mostly a free/fly specialist, she went lifetime bests during her junior year high school season in the 100 free and 200 free. At the 2018 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship she contributed a 7th in the 200 free and a 10th in the 100 free, as well as a leg on the winning 400 free relay, to Carmel’s team state title. In March she added new PBs in the 100/200 fly and 200 IM at American Short Course Championships.

Underhill would have added needed firepower to the RedHawks at 2018 MAC Championships. She would have been Miami’s only A-finalist in the 200 fly and their top finalist in the 100 free; she also would have joined Molly Zilch in the B final of the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 51.01

200 free – 1:49.72

100 fly – 55.99

200 fly – 2:00.71

200 IM – 2:06.77

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].