Michael Andrew Drops 21.73 50 Free PB At Atlanta Classic

2018 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 18th-20th, 2018

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center (co-hosted by Swim Atlanta and Southern Crescent Aquatics Team)

LCM (50m) pool

19-year-old Michael Andrew dropped a personal best time in the 50 free final at the Atlanta Classic on Saturday, getting down to 21.73 to beat his previous best of 21.75 by .02. Andrew went that 21.75 twice last August at the World Junior Championships when he won the title.

Andrew has been red hot in this event over the course of the season, including winning the TYR Pro Derby shootout over World Championship silver medalist Bruno Fratus. After sitting 7th in the world with his season-best of 21.84 from that meet, Andrew now jumps up into 5th, and remains the top American.

The 2016 SC World Champion in the 100 IM is priming for a big showing in this event this summer, as he hunts down his first berths on the U.S. Pan Pacific and World Championship teams. With this consistency, he has become a big favorite to score a spot on the Pan Pac team, with the Americans taking the top-3 nationals finishers in most cases, while he’s very much in the running for that second spot at the 2019 World Championships. Reigning champ Caeleb Dressel is a near lock for the first spot, sporting a best of 21.15, but that second spot is very much up for grabs with Andrew in the mix. He’ll have to deal with the likes of Nathan Adrian, along with perhaps a few others including veteran Cullen Jones and rising stars Zach Apple and Michael Chadwick, but he’s got a very good shot.