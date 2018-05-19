Kyle Haflich Decommits from EMU, Lands at Seton Hall

Noblesville, Indiana’s Kyle Haflich, who had committed to Eastern Michigan, will now swim for Seton Hall University in the fall of 2018. EMU cut their men’s swimming and diving team in March.

“After EMU was cut, it was definitely a process to find a school that compared, but I’m glad I did! I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to Seton Hall University!! Thankful for all the support in my 2nd recruitment process!!! #HALLin”

Haflich is wrapping up his senior year at Fishers High School and swims year-round for Fishers Area Swim Team. He contributed to Fishers’ 8th-place team finish at the 2018 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship by placing 7th in the 200 IM and 8th in the 100 back, and by swimming legs on the 11th-place 200 medley relay and 15th-place 400 free relay.

After huge time drops last summer at NCSA Summer Championship (-1.1 seconds 50 free, -3.1 in 200 back, -5.0 in 200 fly, -2.4 in 200 IM, and -3.3 in 400 IM), he improved across the board in SCY during his senior year. That includes lifetime bests in the 200 back and 200 fly at Winter Junior Nationals, in the 50/100 back and 200 IM at the high school state meet, and in the 100/200/500/1650 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM at Indiana LSC Senior Short Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:50.42

400 IM – 3:48.45

200 back – 1:51.58

100 back – 50.89

50 back – 23.72

