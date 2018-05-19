Top Seeds Drabot, Eastin & Ress Among Finals Scratches In Indianapolis

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- May 16th-20th, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- 50m
There have been several major scratches from the last session at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, including three #1 seeds.
Katie Drabot had a very impressive PB this morning in the women’s 200 fly, going 2:08.38 which made her the top qualifier for the final. She has scratched out, as has her Stanford teammate Ella Eastin, who was going in 3rd.
Both have also dropped the 200 IM, where Eastin was the top seed in 2:12.97. Also dropping from the A-final were 5th seed Allie Szekely and 7th seed Asia Seidt, while Drabot (9th) and Lisa Bratton (10th) are both out of the B-final.
Justin Ress of Wolfpack Elite is also out as a #1 seed after leading the men’s 100 back prelims in 54.46. Other scratches tonight include Reece Whitley, Gunnar Bentz and Jay Litherland. Check out the full list of ‘A’ and ‘B’ final scratches below:
- Katie Drabot, 1st, W 200 Fly
- Ella Eastin, 3rd, W 200 Fly
- Gunnar Bentz, 7th, M 200 Fly
- Jay Litherland, 8th, M 200 Fly
- Reece Whitley, T-2nd, M 100 BR
- Marat Amaltdinov, 11th, M 100 BR
- Justin Ress, 1st, M 100 BK
- Ella Eastin, 1st, W 200 IM
- Allie Szekely, 5th, W 200 IM
- Asia Seidt, 7th, W 200 IM
- Katie Drabot, 9th, W 200 IM
- Lisa Bratton, 10th, W 200 IM
- Nic Fink, 11th, M 200 IM
