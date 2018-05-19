Justin Ress has put on 20 Lbs of Muscle Since Last Year (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian, 2015

After going 48-point once again last night in the 100 free final, Nathan Adrian produced another sub-22 second 50m swim tonight in 21.97, picking up the victory of Indiana’s Ali Khalafalla and Wolfpack Elite’s Justin Ress. Adrian drops his season best by just over a tenth, and jumps up from tied for 23rd to tied for 12th in the world.

Khalafalla took off over three tenths from the morning for 2nd in 22.14, finishing just .02 off his lifetime best. Ress, who went a PB of 22.36 in prelims, had his second fastest swim ever in 22.51. Aaron Greenberg (22.63), Ryan Held (22.64) and Blake Pieroni (22.80) were the other three sub-23 for 4th, 5th and 6th.

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

Going up against a loaded field many thought Nathan Adrian‘s 100 freestyle unbeaten streak in the Pro Swim Series was in jeopardy tonight, but he proved he’s still the man with a very impressive swim of 48.69. The Cal Aquatics swimmer was out fast in 23.35, flipping first by nearly three tenths, and then only extended his advantage coming home in 25.34.

Indiana’s Blake Pieroni was a tick off his morning swim for 2nd in 49.13, and Justin Ress managed to close better than his teammate Ryan Held to take 3rd in 49.18 to Held’s 4th place 49.54. The two had identical opening 50s of 23.74. Zach Apple was also sub-50 in 49.91 for 5th.