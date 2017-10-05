Kyle Haflich Announces Verbal Commitment to Eastern Michigan

Kyle Haflich, who hails from Noblesville, Indiana, has verbally committed to swim for Eastern Michigan University in the fall of 2018.

“I chose Eastern Michigan because of the amazing academic and athletic opportunities that are in my near future. The winning mentality and team atmosphere they have is something I want in a team and I’m excited to be up in Ypsilanti next fall!! Go eagles!”

Haflich attends Fishers High School and swims year-round for Fishers Area Swim Team. He contributed to Fishers’ 8th-place team finish at the 2017 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship by placing 7th in the 200 IM and 11th in the 100 back, and by swimming legs on the 12th-place 200 medley relay and 8th-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming, after posting lifetime bests in both his individual events at States, Haflich went on to lower his times in the SCY 200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM at Indiana LSC Senior Championships. At the LCM version of the Indiana Swimming Senior Championships, he went his best 50/100 back times, but he saved his best for the NCSA Summer Championship, where he notched significant PBs in the 50 free (-1.1 seconds), 200 back (-3.1), 200 fly (-5.0), 200 IM (-2.4), and 400 IM (-3.3), and finaled in the 200 back (23rd).

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:52.39

400 IM – 4:01.83

200 back – 1:52.65

100 back – 52.06

50 back – 24.32

Haflich’s current 200/400 IM and 200 back times are just a tick outside of scoring range for MAC Men’s Swim and Dive Championship (which only scores an A and a B final), but he’s within range and will be a welcome addition to the Eagles’ roster, where he will join Club Wolverine’s Samuel Jyawook in the class of 2022.

