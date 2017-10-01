Club Wolverine’s Samuel Jyawook Commits to Eastern Michigan Eagles

Ann Arbor, Michigan’s Samuel Jyawook has announced via social media that he has committed to swim for Eastern Michigan University next fall.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Eastern Michigan University. Go Eagles!”

Jyawook is a senior at Skyline High School who swims for his high school team and Club Wolverine. He tends to specialize in distance free, 200 fly and 200/400 IM. At the 2017 MHSAA Boys Division I Swim Championships he took 11th in the 500 free (4:43.58) and 19th in the 200 IM (1:58.34); he also contributed a leg on Skyline’s 6th-place 200 free relay.

Jyawook had an outstanding long course season with Club Wolverine, culminating in a Junior Nationals cut in the 400 free, achieved at the NCSA Summer Championship. He competed in the 200 free, 400 free (C finalist), 1500 free, and 400 IM, and went lifetime-bests in the 200/400 free and 400 IM. Earlier in the summer he had updated his PBs in the 50/100/800/1500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:27.75

1000 free – 9:45.82

500 free – 4:43.58

200 free – 1:46.27

200 fly – 1:57.71

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Eastern Michigan University. Go Eagles! pic.twitter.com/xm6e620aQo — Samuel Jyawook (@samueltjyawook) September 27, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].