100 Fly Ko 55.01 Me Complete Karne Ke Sath Ruby Ne Toda School Record

National Junior Team Member Aur Arizona State Ki Ruby Martin Ne 100 Fly Me 55.01 Ke Sath High School Ka Purana Record Tod Diya. Iske Alawa Ruby Ne 100 Back Me Bhi 57.81 Ke Sath 1st Place Apne Name Ki.


Martin Ka Name National Junior Team Me Early September Me Add Hua Tha, Jiske Karan High School Career Ke Sath Unka Schedule Nahi Ban Pa Rha Tha. Lekin Coaches Se Baat Karne Ke Baad Schedule Me Changes Hue Jiske Sath Ruby National Junior Team Ki Opportunity Hasil Kar Li. National Junior Team Me Total 30 Kids Hi Select Hue The Jisme Se Ek Ruby Bhi Thi.

