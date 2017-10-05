FINA World Cup Doha Day 2 Prelims Recap

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

As a reminder, in this FINA World Cup Series cluster #2, gold medalists from the 2016 Olympic Games, gold and silver medalists from the 2016 Short Course World Championships, as well as any medalist from the 2017 World Championships are eligible to bypass prelims and race directly in tonight’s final. With this in mind, as with other stops, the prelims races don’t spell out how the field will ultimately look once the medalists are placed into the final field.

The women’s 100m IM prelim was stacked with stars getting their warm-up swims in, including Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, Emily Seebohm and Ranomi Kromowidjojo. The aforementioned finished in that order in this morning’s sprint medley, with Hosszu producing the only sub-minute time of the field. She collected a time of 58.18, followed by Sjostrom’s 1:00.78, Seebohm’s 1:01.49 and Kromo’s 1:01.52.

Hosszu also led the women’s 100m backstroke field, where the Hungarian smoked the competitors with a time of 57.91. She’ll meet Seebohm in tonight’s final to determine who is the Doha backstroke queen. They split the 2 backstroke events yesterday, with Seebohm winning the 50m and Hosszu taking the 200m gold.

Sjostrom and Kromo will battle in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle events tonight, while Dutch ace Femke Heemskerk and Jamaican world record holder Alia Atkinson will also be in the pool racing multiple events.

For the men, another butterfly match-up is set to take place between South African Chad Le Clos and American Tom Shields. Neither swam in this morning’s prelim, but they’ll face each other in the final, where Shields will seek his first fly gold in Doha.

Le Clos’ countrymate Cameron Van der Burgh will be challenged by Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich and Dutchman Arno Kamminga in the 100m breaststroke, while Russia’s Vlad Morozov will also be in the mix.