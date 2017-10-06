Sjostrom, Le Clos, Hosszu Over 6 Figure Earnings After Doha World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA
- Wednesday, October 4th & Thursday, October 5th
- Hamad Aquatic Center
- Prelims at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local
- SCM
Chad le Clos and Katinka Hosszu each won $50,000 bonuses in Cluster 2 to join Sarah Sjostrom with six figures of prize money earnings so far.
Sjostrom still leads all athletes with $156,500, thanks in large part to 4 world record bonuses (worth $10,000 each) in the first cluster. Le Clos is second with $129,050 and Hosszu has won $128,500.
Cluster 2 Bonuses
Men:
|Athlete
|Cluster 2
|Hong Kong
|Doha
|Bonus
|Chad le Clos
|152
|75
|77
|$50,000
|Tom Shields
|114
|75
|39
|$35,000
|Kirill Prigoda
|108
|42
|66
|$30,000
|Vladimir Morozov
|96
|45
|51
|$20,000
|Cameron van der Burgh
|84
|42
|42
|$10,000
|Christian Diener
|60
|24
|36
|$5,000
Women:
|Athlete
|Cluster 2
|Hong Kong
|Doha
|Bonus
|Katinka Hosszu
|183
|96
|87
|$50,000
|Sarah Sjostrom
|180
|87
|93
|$35,000
|Emily Seebohm
|96
|42
|54
|$30,000
|Femke Heemskerk
|90
|51
|39
|$20,000
|Alia Atkinson
|63
|30
|33
|$10,000
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|60
|33
|27
|$5,000
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $100,000
- 2nd: $50,000
- 3rd: $30,000
WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS
Men:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Cluster 1 Bonus
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|Cluster 2
|Cluster 2 Bonus
|Hong Kong
|Doha
|1
|Chad le Clos
|$129,050
|$63,800
|$50,000
|$4,500
|$4,500
|$4,800
|$65,250
|$50,000
|$7,500
|$7,750
|2
|Kirill Prigoda
|$84,250
|$44,250
|$35,000
|$2,750
|$3,000
|$3,500
|$40,000
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|3
|Vladimir Morozov
|$73,100
|$40,900
|$30,000
|$5,200
|$1,500
|$4,200
|$32,200
|$20,000
|$5,800
|$6,400
|4
|Tom Shields
|$69,050
|$24,150
|$20,000
|$950
|$1,700
|$1,500
|$44,900
|$35,000
|$5,500
|$4,400
|5
|Cameron van der Burgh
|$31,500
|$15,500
|$10,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|$1,500
|$16,000
|$10,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|6
|Christian Diener
|$18,300
|$4,450
|$1,750
|$700
|$2,000
|$13,850
|$5,000
|$3,400
|$5,450
|7
|Masaki Kaneko
|$11,000
|$11,000
|$5,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|8
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|$9,800
|$5,550
|$2,300
|$3,250
|$0
|$4,250
|$2,300
|$1,950
|9
|Pavel Sankovich
|$9,400
|$4,300
|$1,900
|$500
|$1,900
|$5,100
|$2,600
|$2,500
|10
|Gabriele Detti
|$8,800
|$4,300
|$1,300
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$4,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|11
|Ilya Shymanovich
|$7,700
|$3,700
|$2,000
|$900
|$800
|$4,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|12
|Philip Heintz
|$7,350
|$7,350
|$2,050
|$3,400
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|13
|Arno Kamminga
|$6,300
|$2,200
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,150
|$4,100
|$2,250
|$1,850
|14
|Thom de Boer
|$6,150
|$2,450
|$0
|$750
|$1,700
|$3,700
|$1,800
|$1,900
|15
|Kenneth To
|$6,050
|$2,800
|$500
|$500
|$1,800
|$3,250
|$3,250
|$0
|16
|Kyle Stolk
|$5,500
|$1,800
|$0
|$600
|$1,200
|$3,700
|$1,750
|$1,950
|17
|Ayrton Sweeney
|$4,900
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$3,900
|$2,300
|$1,600
|18
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|$4,300
|$4,300
|$2,500
|$300
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|19
|Damian Wierling
|$4,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,150
|$1,500
|$2,650
|20
|Henrik Christiansen
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$500
|$1,000
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|21
|Wojciech Wojdak
|$3,800
|$900
|$400
|$500
|$0
|$2,900
|$1,500
|$1,400
|22
|Daniil Pasynkov
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,600
|$1,500
|$2,100
|23
|Jesse Puts
|$3,450
|$3,450
|$200
|$1,500
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|24
|Benjamin Hockin
|$3,150
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,150
|$1,800
|$1,350
|25
|David Foldhazi
|$3,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,100
|$1,700
|$1,400
|26
|Qibin Zhang
|$3,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$1,250
|$1,750
|27
|Mitchell Larkin
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$1,200
|$300
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28
|Maksym Shemberev
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|28
|Adam Barrett
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28
|Pawe Juraszek
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|31
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|$2,350
|$2,350
|$650
|$1,000
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|32
|Nelson Silva Junior
|$2,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,300
|$1,200
|$1,100
|33
|Sergei Fesikov
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|Brodie Cook
|$2,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,200
|$1,100
|$1,100
|35
|Yuya Yajima
|$2,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,100
|$1,200
|$900
|36
|Gergely Gyurta
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|36
|Qiu Ziao
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|38
|Filip Zaborowski
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$800
|$1,100
|38
|Dominik Kozma
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|40
|Li Xiang
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$700
|$800
|40
|Renato Prono
|$1,500
|$700
|$0
|$300
|$400
|$800
|$400
|$400
|40
|Kacper Majchrzak
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|40
|Marco Orsi
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$500
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44
|Anton Chupkov
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$700
|$200
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44
|Fabio Scozzoli
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44
|Grigory Tarasevich
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$400
|$700
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44
|Matteo Rivolta
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$400
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|48
|Ramon Klenz
|$1,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,350
|$700
|$650
|49
|Jacob Hansford
|$1,300
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$800
|$800
|$0
|50
|Ilya Khomenko
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$500
|$700
|50
|Tamas Kenderesi
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$600
|$600
|52
|Masayuki Umemoto
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$500
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|53
|Federico Turrini
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|53
|Marco Koch
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55
|Nic Fink
|$950
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$0
|56
|Ferry Weertman
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|57
|Douglas Erasmus
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$800
|57
|Basten Caerts
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|57
|Clyde Lewis
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$300
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|57
|Danas Rapsys
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|57
|Jonathan Gomez
|$800
|$800
|$200
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|62
|Kin Tat Kent Cheung
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$750
|$0
|62
|Jack Cartwright
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$250
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|62
|James Roberts
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$250
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Konrad Czerniak
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Maarten Brzoskowski
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Riku Potyakivi
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68
|Pace Clark
|$650
|$650
|$0
|$0
|$650
|$0
|$0
|$0
|69
|Joeri Verlinden
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|69
|Viktar Staselovich
|$600
|$600
|$200
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71
|Sun Jiajun
|$550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$550
|$0
|$550
|71
|Oleg Kostin
|$550
|$550
|$550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|73
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|73
|Jake Packard
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|73
|Jakub Skierka
|$500
|$500
|$300
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|73
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|73
|Tomasz Polewka
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Shiu Yue Lau
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$400
|$0
|78
|Aleksandr Osipenko
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Florian Wellbrock
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Jacob Heidtmann
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Markus Lie
|$400
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Maxim Lobanovskij
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78
|Nikita Lobintsev
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Jonathan Tan
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|85
|Kai Tik Marcus Mok
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|85
|Alexander Fedorov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Delvidas Margevicius
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Eduard Valiakhmetov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Egor Suchkov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Kyle Chalmers
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Patrick Staber
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Ruwen Straub
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|94
|Xu Qiheng
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$250
|$0
|94
|Alexander Knabl
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|94
|Alexander Trampitsch
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|94
|Kirill Kiselev
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|94
|Marcin Stolarski
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|94
|Nikita Korolev
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|94
|Roman Shevliakov
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Anthony Ervin
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|101
|Henre Louw
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|101
|Leith Shankland
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|101
|Ping Chi Lau
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|101
|Bernhard Reitshammer
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Daniel Hunter
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Ilia Druzhinin
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Ivan Pavlov
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Travis Mahoney
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Rustam Gadirov
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|Wesley Roberts
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Lawrence Palmer
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Marek Botik
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112
|Yahor Dodaleu
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$0
Women:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Cluster 1 Bonus
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|Cluster 2
|Cluster 2 Bonus
|Hong Kong
|Doha
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|$156,500
|$104,500
|$50,000
|$25,500
|$5,000
|$24,000
|$52,000
|$35,000
|$8,500
|$8,500
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|$128,500
|$61,000
|$35,000
|$5,500
|$16,000
|$4,500
|$67,500
|$50,000
|$9,000
|$8,500
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|$66,250
|$50,950
|$30,000
|$2,250
|$14,700
|$4,000
|$15,300
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,300
|4
|Emily Seebohm
|$56,600
|$15,700
|$5,000
|$4,000
|$2,500
|$4,200
|$40,900
|$30,000
|$4,900
|$6,000
|5
|Mireia Belmonte
|$40,000
|$40,000
|$20,000
|$3,000
|$2,500
|$14,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|6
|Alia Atkinson
|$38,400
|$19,400
|$10,000
|$2,900
|$3,500
|$3,000
|$19,000
|$10,000
|$4,600
|$4,400
|7
|Femke Heemskerk
|$33,050
|$4,800
|$1,500
|$1,650
|$1,650
|$28,250
|$20,000
|$4,950
|$3,300
|8
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|$10,600
|$3,700
|$1,700
|$1,300
|$700
|$6,900
|$3,000
|$3,900
|9
|Maalke De Waard
|$10,200
|$4,400
|$1,400
|$1,750
|$1,250
|$5,800
|$2,400
|$3,400
|10
|Zhang Yufei
|$6,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,500
|$3,250
|$3,250
|11
|Li Bingjie
|$5,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,100
|$2,800
|$2,300
|12
|Alexandra Wenk
|$4,200
|$950
|$550
|$0
|$400
|$3,250
|$400
|$2,850
|13
|Federica Pellegrini
|$3,750
|$3,750
|$1,750
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|14
|Cate Campbell
|$3,650
|$3,650
|$1,000
|$750
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|15
|Franziska Hentke
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$1,800
|$400
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|16
|Ruta Meilutyte
|$3,300
|$3,300
|$1,300
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|17
|Wang Jianjiahe
|$3,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,000
|18
|Chan Kin Lok
|$2,900
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$800
|$1,700
|19
|Aleksandra Urbanczyk
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$1,300
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|20
|Shen Duo
|$2,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,700
|$950
|$1,750
|21
|Jenna Laukkanen
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$600
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|22
|Melanie Margalis
|$2,450
|$2,450
|$0
|$0
|$2,450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|23
|Lisa Hopink
|$2,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,350
|$400
|$1,950
|24
|Kristel Kobrich
|$2,200
|$2,200
|$1,300
|$400
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|25
|Lisa Graf
|$2,050
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$1,800
|$700
|$1,100
|25
|Lena Kreundl
|$2,050
|$650
|$0
|$200
|$450
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|27
|Kierra Smith
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|27
|Sarah Kohler
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|29
|Stephanie Au
|$1,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|29
|Kira Toussaint
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,400
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|31
|Alicia Tchorz
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|32
|Svetlana Chimrova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|32
|Veronika Popova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|Jessica Whelan
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|34
|Lisa Zaiser
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,600
|$0
|$1,600
|36
|Sze Hang Yu
|$1,550
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,550
|$1,550
|$0
|37
|Nam Wei Ho
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|37
|Fanny Lecluyse
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39
|Olivia Smoliga
|$1,450
|$1,450
|$0
|$0
|$1,450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|40
|Bao Lin
|$1,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,300
|$600
|$700
|40
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|$1,300
|$1,300
|$0
|$900
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|42
|Peng Xuwei
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$0
|$1,200
|42
|Rainbow Ip
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|42
|Chen Yuxi
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$400
|$800
|42
|Christina Licciardi
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|46
|Miroslava Zaborska
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,100
|46
|Hoi Kiu Lam
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|46
|Boglarka Kapas
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$0
|$1,100
|46
|Yujuan Chang
|$1,100
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|50
|Ilaria Cusinato
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$400
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|50
|Ella Eastin
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|50
|Maria Temnikova
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|50
|Ilaria Bianchi
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|Katii Tang
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$900
|$900
|$0
|54
|Mimosa Jallow
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|Anna Egorova
|$900
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|Maria Kameneva
|$900
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Nikoleta Trnikova
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$800
|58
|Kristen Straszacker
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|$0
|58
|Chen Jie
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$800
|$800
|$0
|58
|Tessa Vermeulen
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$200
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Dominika Sztandera
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Blair Evans
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$500
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58
|Kimberly Buys
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Rozaliya Nasretdinova
|$750
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|65
|Anna Dowgiert
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67
|Camille Cheng
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$700
|$700
|$0
|67
|Emma Robinson
|$700
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67
|Diana Duraes
|$700
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67
|Dahlas Rogers
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$300
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71
|Barbora Tomanova
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$600
|71
|Toto Kwan To Wong
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$600
|$0
|71
|Zhang Sishi
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$600
|$0
|71
|Andrea Murez
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71
|Marieke Tienstra
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|71
|Isabella Arcila
|$600
|$600
|$200
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|Fatima Alkaramova
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|77
|Ai Yanhan
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|77
|Martina Van Berkel
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|Nadine Laemmler
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|Breeja Larson
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|Aliena Schmidtke
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|84
|Daria Kartashova
|$450
|$450
|$450
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Paige Brombacher
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$400
|85
|Ekaterina Shapanikova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Martina Carraro
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Aisling Scott
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Anastasia Guzhenkova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Arianna Castiglioni
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Daria Chikunova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|Robin Neumann
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Ching Lam Wong
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|93
|Tsz Ching Chan
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$300
|$0
|93
|Xu Huiyi
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$300
|93
|Jenny Mensing
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Camille Dauba
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Marjolein Delno
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Carla Buchanan
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Tamara van Vliet
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Gemma Cooney
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Claudia Hufnagl
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Maya Tobehn
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Tessa Wallace
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|93
|Wang Guoyue
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|106
|Daria Ustinova
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|106
|Brittany Elmslie
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|106
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|106
|Cornelia Pammer
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|110
|Natalie Kan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|110
|Hiba Doueihy
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|110
|Ho Ching Leung
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|110
|Michelle Chu
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|110
|Dana Ann Chan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|110
|Tamara Potocka
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$200
|110
|Tsz Klu Chan
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|110
|Valerie Yue
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$200
|$0
|110
|Marlene Kahler
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|110
|Josien Wijkhuijs
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|110
|Tamila Holub
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|110
|Danielle Carter
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|110
|Kristina Vershinina
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|110
|Vera Kalashnikova
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
