Sjostrom, Le Clos, Hosszu Over 6 Figure Earnings After Doha World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

Chad le Clos and Katinka Hosszu each won $50,000 bonuses in Cluster 2 to join Sarah Sjostrom with six figures of prize money earnings so far.

Sjostrom still leads all athletes with $156,500, thanks in large part to 4 world record bonuses (worth $10,000 each) in the first cluster. Le Clos is second with $129,050 and Hosszu has won $128,500.

Cluster 2 Bonuses

Men:

Athlete Cluster 2 Hong Kong Doha Bonus Chad le Clos 152 75 77 $50,000 Tom Shields 114 75 39 $35,000 Kirill Prigoda 108 42 66 $30,000 Vladimir Morozov 96 45 51 $20,000 Cameron van der Burgh 84 42 42 $10,000 Christian Diener 60 24 36 $5,000

Women:

Athlete Cluster 2 Hong Kong Doha Bonus Katinka Hosszu 183 96 87 $50,000 Sarah Sjostrom 180 87 93 $35,000 Emily Seebohm 96 42 54 $30,000 Femke Heemskerk 90 51 39 $20,000 Alia Atkinson 63 30 33 $10,000 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 60 33 27 $5,000

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha 1 Chad le Clos $129,050 $63,800 $50,000 $4,500 $4,500 $4,800 $65,250 $50,000 $7,500 $7,750 2 Kirill Prigoda $84,250 $44,250 $35,000 $2,750 $3,000 $3,500 $40,000 $30,000 $5,000 $5,000 3 Vladimir Morozov $73,100 $40,900 $30,000 $5,200 $1,500 $4,200 $32,200 $20,000 $5,800 $6,400 4 Tom Shields $69,050 $24,150 $20,000 $950 $1,700 $1,500 $44,900 $35,000 $5,500 $4,400 5 Cameron van der Burgh $31,500 $15,500 $10,000 $1,500 $2,500 $1,500 $16,000 $10,000 $3,000 $3,000 6 Christian Diener $18,300 $4,450 $1,750 $700 $2,000 $13,850 $5,000 $3,400 $5,450 7 Masaki Kaneko $11,000 $11,000 $5,000 $1,500 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 8 Radoslaw Kawecki $9,800 $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 $0 $4,250 $2,300 $1,950 9 Pavel Sankovich $9,400 $4,300 $1,900 $500 $1,900 $5,100 $2,600 $2,500 10 Gabriele Detti $8,800 $4,300 $1,300 $1,500 $1,500 $4,500 $2,500 $2,000 11 Ilya Shymanovich $7,700 $3,700 $2,000 $900 $800 $4,000 $2,000 $2,000 12 Philip Heintz $7,350 $7,350 $2,050 $3,400 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 13 Arno Kamminga $6,300 $2,200 $0 $1,050 $1,150 $4,100 $2,250 $1,850 14 Thom de Boer $6,150 $2,450 $0 $750 $1,700 $3,700 $1,800 $1,900 15 Kenneth To $6,050 $2,800 $500 $500 $1,800 $3,250 $3,250 $0 16 Kyle Stolk $5,500 $1,800 $0 $600 $1,200 $3,700 $1,750 $1,950 17 Ayrton Sweeney $4,900 $1,000 $500 $500 $0 $3,900 $2,300 $1,600 18 Aleksandr Krasnykh $4,300 $4,300 $2,500 $300 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 19 Damian Wierling $4,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,150 $1,500 $2,650 20 Henrik Christiansen $4,000 $4,000 $500 $1,000 $2,500 $0 $0 $0 21 Wojciech Wojdak $3,800 $900 $400 $500 $0 $2,900 $1,500 $1,400 22 Daniil Pasynkov $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,600 $1,500 $2,100 23 Jesse Puts $3,450 $3,450 $200 $1,500 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 24 Benjamin Hockin $3,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,150 $1,800 $1,350 25 David Foldhazi $3,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,100 $1,700 $1,400 26 Qibin Zhang $3,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $1,250 $1,750 27 Mitchell Larkin $2,800 $2,800 $1,200 $300 $1,300 $0 $0 $0 28 Maksym Shemberev $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500 28 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 28 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 31 Yauhen Tsurkin $2,350 $2,350 $650 $1,000 $700 $0 $0 $0 32 Nelson Silva Junior $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,300 $1,200 $1,100 33 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 34 Brodie Cook $2,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,200 $1,100 $1,100 35 Yuya Yajima $2,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,100 $1,200 $900 36 Gergely Gyurta $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000 36 Qiu Ziao $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0 38 Filip Zaborowski $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $800 $1,100 38 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 40 Li Xiang $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $700 $800 40 Renato Prono $1,500 $700 $0 $300 $400 $800 $400 $400 40 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 40 Marco Orsi $1,500 $1,500 $500 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 44 Anton Chupkov $1,400 $1,400 $700 $200 $500 $0 $0 $0 44 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 44 Grigory Tarasevich $1,400 $1,400 $400 $700 $300 $0 $0 $0 44 Matteo Rivolta $1,400 $1,400 $400 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 48 Ramon Klenz $1,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,350 $700 $650 49 Jacob Hansford $1,300 $500 $0 $0 $500 $800 $800 $0 50 Ilya Khomenko $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $500 $700 50 Tamas Kenderesi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $600 $600 52 Masayuki Umemoto $1,100 $1,100 $0 $500 $600 $0 $0 $0 53 Federico Turrini $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 53 Marco Koch $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 55 Nic Fink $950 $950 $0 $0 $950 $0 $0 $0 56 Ferry Weertman $900 $900 $0 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0 57 Douglas Erasmus $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800 57 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 57 Clyde Lewis $800 $800 $0 $300 $500 $0 $0 $0 57 Danas Rapsys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 57 Jonathan Gomez $800 $800 $200 $400 $200 $0 $0 $0 62 Kin Tat Kent Cheung $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $750 $0 62 Jack Cartwright $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 62 James Roberts $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0 65 Konrad Czerniak $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 65 Maarten Brzoskowski $700 $700 $0 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 65 Riku Potyakivi $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 68 Pace Clark $650 $650 $0 $0 $650 $0 $0 $0 69 Joeri Verlinden $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0 69 Viktar Staselovich $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 71 Sun Jiajun $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $550 $0 $550 71 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 73 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 73 Jake Packard $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 73 Jakub Skierka $500 $500 $300 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 73 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 73 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 78 Shiu Yue Lau $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0 78 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 78 Florian Wellbrock $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 78 Jacob Heidtmann $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 78 Markus Lie $400 $400 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 78 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 78 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 85 Jonathan Tan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300 85 Kai Tik Marcus Mok $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0 85 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 85 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 85 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 85 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 85 Kyle Chalmers $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 85 Patrick Staber $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 85 Ruwen Straub $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 94 Xu Qiheng $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 $0 94 Alexander Knabl $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 94 Alexander Trampitsch $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 94 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 94 Marcin Stolarski $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 94 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 94 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Anthony Ervin $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 101 Henre Louw $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 101 Leith Shankland $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200 101 Ping Chi Lau $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0 101 Bernhard Reitshammer $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 101 Daniel Hunter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 101 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Travis Mahoney $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 101 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 101 Wesley Roberts $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 112 Lawrence Palmer $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 112 Marek Botik $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0 112 Yahor Dodaleu $100 $100 $0 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0

Women: