Sjostrom, Le Clos, Hosszu Over 6 Figure Earnings After Doha World Cup

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

Chad le Clos and Katinka Hosszu each won $50,000 bonuses in Cluster 2 to join Sarah Sjostrom with six figures of prize money earnings so far.

Sjostrom still leads all athletes with $156,500, thanks in large part to 4 world record bonuses (worth $10,000 each) in the first cluster. Le Clos is second with $129,050 and Hosszu has won $128,500.

Cluster 2 Bonuses

Men:

Athlete Cluster 2 Hong Kong Doha Bonus
Chad le Clos 152 75 77 $50,000
Tom Shields 114 75 39 $35,000
Kirill Prigoda 108 42 66 $30,000
Vladimir Morozov 96 45 51 $20,000
Cameron van der Burgh 84 42 42 $10,000
Christian Diener 60 24 36 $5,000

Women:

Athlete Cluster 2 Hong Kong Doha Bonus
Katinka Hosszu 183 96 87 $50,000
Sarah Sjostrom 180 87 93 $35,000
Emily Seebohm 96 42 54 $30,000
Femke Heemskerk 90 51 39 $20,000
Alia Atkinson 63 30 33 $10,000
Ranomi Kromowidjojo 60 33 27 $5,000

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $100,000
  • 2nd: $50,000
  • 3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha
1 Chad le Clos $129,050 $63,800 $50,000 $4,500 $4,500 $4,800 $65,250 $50,000 $7,500 $7,750
2 Kirill Prigoda $84,250 $44,250 $35,000 $2,750 $3,000 $3,500 $40,000 $30,000 $5,000 $5,000
3 Vladimir Morozov $73,100 $40,900 $30,000 $5,200 $1,500 $4,200 $32,200 $20,000 $5,800 $6,400
4 Tom Shields $69,050 $24,150 $20,000 $950 $1,700 $1,500 $44,900 $35,000 $5,500 $4,400
5 Cameron van der Burgh $31,500 $15,500 $10,000 $1,500 $2,500 $1,500 $16,000 $10,000 $3,000 $3,000
6 Christian Diener $18,300 $4,450 $1,750 $700 $2,000 $13,850 $5,000 $3,400 $5,450
7 Masaki Kaneko $11,000 $11,000 $5,000 $1,500 $2,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $0
8 Radoslaw Kawecki $9,800 $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 $0 $4,250 $2,300 $1,950
9 Pavel Sankovich $9,400 $4,300 $1,900 $500 $1,900 $5,100 $2,600 $2,500
10 Gabriele Detti $8,800 $4,300 $1,300 $1,500 $1,500 $4,500 $2,500 $2,000
11 Ilya Shymanovich $7,700 $3,700 $2,000 $900 $800 $4,000 $2,000 $2,000
12 Philip Heintz $7,350 $7,350 $2,050 $3,400 $1,900 $0 $0 $0
13 Arno Kamminga $6,300 $2,200 $0 $1,050 $1,150 $4,100 $2,250 $1,850
14 Thom de Boer $6,150 $2,450 $0 $750 $1,700 $3,700 $1,800 $1,900
15 Kenneth To $6,050 $2,800 $500 $500 $1,800 $3,250 $3,250 $0
16 Kyle Stolk $5,500 $1,800 $0 $600 $1,200 $3,700 $1,750 $1,950
17 Ayrton Sweeney $4,900 $1,000 $500 $500 $0 $3,900 $2,300 $1,600
18 Aleksandr Krasnykh $4,300 $4,300 $2,500 $300 $1,500 $0 $0 $0
19 Damian Wierling $4,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,150 $1,500 $2,650
20 Henrik Christiansen $4,000 $4,000 $500 $1,000 $2,500 $0 $0 $0
21 Wojciech Wojdak $3,800 $900 $400 $500 $0 $2,900 $1,500 $1,400
22 Daniil Pasynkov $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,600 $1,500 $2,100
23 Jesse Puts $3,450 $3,450 $200 $1,500 $1,750 $0 $0 $0
24 Benjamin Hockin $3,150 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,150 $1,800 $1,350
25 David Foldhazi $3,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,100 $1,700 $1,400
26 Qibin Zhang $3,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $1,250 $1,750
27 Mitchell Larkin $2,800 $2,800 $1,200 $300 $1,300 $0 $0 $0
28 Maksym Shemberev $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500
28 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0
28 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0
31 Yauhen Tsurkin $2,350 $2,350 $650 $1,000 $700 $0 $0 $0
32 Nelson Silva Junior $2,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,300 $1,200 $1,100
33 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
34 Brodie Cook $2,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,200 $1,100 $1,100
35 Yuya Yajima $2,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,100 $1,200 $900
36 Gergely Gyurta $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000
36 Qiu Ziao $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0
38 Filip Zaborowski $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $800 $1,100
38 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0
40 Li Xiang $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $700 $800
40 Renato Prono $1,500 $700 $0 $300 $400 $800 $400 $400
40 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0
40 Marco Orsi $1,500 $1,500 $500 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
44 Anton Chupkov $1,400 $1,400 $700 $200 $500 $0 $0 $0
44 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
44 Grigory Tarasevich $1,400 $1,400 $400 $700 $300 $0 $0 $0
44 Matteo Rivolta $1,400 $1,400 $400 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
48 Ramon Klenz $1,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,350 $700 $650
49 Jacob Hansford $1,300 $500 $0 $0 $500 $800 $800 $0
50 Ilya Khomenko $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $500 $700
50 Tamas Kenderesi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $600 $600
52 Masayuki Umemoto $1,100 $1,100 $0 $500 $600 $0 $0 $0
53 Federico Turrini $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
53 Marco Koch $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
55 Nic Fink $950 $950 $0 $0 $950 $0 $0 $0
56 Ferry Weertman $900 $900 $0 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0
57 Douglas Erasmus $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800
57 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
57 Clyde Lewis $800 $800 $0 $300 $500 $0 $0 $0
57 Danas Rapsys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
57 Jonathan Gomez $800 $800 $200 $400 $200 $0 $0 $0
62 Kin Tat Kent Cheung $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $750 $750 $0
62 Jack Cartwright $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0
62 James Roberts $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 $0 $0 $0
65 Konrad Czerniak $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0
65 Maarten Brzoskowski $700 $700 $0 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0
65 Riku Potyakivi $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0
68 Pace Clark $650 $650 $0 $0 $650 $0 $0 $0
69 Joeri Verlinden $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
69 Viktar Staselovich $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
71 Sun Jiajun $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $550 $0 $550
71 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
73 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0
73 Jake Packard $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0
73 Jakub Skierka $500 $500 $300 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0
73 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
73 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Shiu Yue Lau $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $400 $0
78 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Florian Wellbrock $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Jacob Heidtmann $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Markus Lie $400 $400 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
78 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
78 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Jonathan Tan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
85 Kai Tik Marcus Mok $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0
85 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Kyle Chalmers $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0
85 Patrick Staber $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Ruwen Straub $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
94 Xu Qiheng $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $250 $250 $0
94 Alexander Knabl $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0
94 Alexander Trampitsch $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0
94 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
94 Marcin Stolarski $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0
94 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
94 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Anthony Ervin $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
101 Henre Louw $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
101 Leith Shankland $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
101 Ping Chi Lau $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
101 Bernhard Reitshammer $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
101 Daniel Hunter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
101 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Travis Mahoney $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
101 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
101 Wesley Roberts $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
112 Lawrence Palmer $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Marek Botik $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0 $0
112 Yahor Dodaleu $100 $100 $0 $0 $100 $0 $0 $0

Women:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven Cluster 2 Cluster 2 Bonus Hong Kong Doha
1 Sarah Sjostrom $156,500 $104,500 $50,000 $25,500 $5,000 $24,000 $52,000 $35,000 $8,500 $8,500
2 Katinka Hosszu $128,500 $61,000 $35,000 $5,500 $16,000 $4,500 $67,500 $50,000 $9,000 $8,500
3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo $66,250 $50,950 $30,000 $2,250 $14,700 $4,000 $15,300 $5,000 $5,000 $5,300
4 Emily Seebohm $56,600 $15,700 $5,000 $4,000 $2,500 $4,200 $40,900 $30,000 $4,900 $6,000
5 Mireia Belmonte $40,000 $40,000 $20,000 $3,000 $2,500 $14,500 $0 $0 $0
6 Alia Atkinson $38,400 $19,400 $10,000 $2,900 $3,500 $3,000 $19,000 $10,000 $4,600 $4,400
7 Femke Heemskerk $33,050 $4,800 $1,500 $1,650 $1,650 $28,250 $20,000 $4,950 $3,300
8 Rikke Moller Pedersen $10,600 $3,700 $1,700 $1,300 $700 $6,900 $3,000 $3,900
9 Maalke De Waard $10,200 $4,400 $1,400 $1,750 $1,250 $5,800 $2,400 $3,400
10 Zhang Yufei $6,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $6,500 $3,250 $3,250
11 Li Bingjie $5,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $5,100 $2,800 $2,300
12 Alexandra Wenk $4,200 $950 $550 $0 $400 $3,250 $400 $2,850
13 Federica Pellegrini $3,750 $3,750 $1,750 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
14 Cate Campbell $3,650 $3,650 $1,000 $750 $1,900 $0 $0 $0
15 Franziska Hentke $3,500 $3,500 $1,800 $400 $1,300 $0 $0 $0
16 Ruta Meilutyte $3,300 $3,300 $1,300 $0 $2,000 $0 $0 $0
17 Wang Jianjiahe $3,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $0 $3,000
18 Chan Kin Lok $2,900 $400 $400 $0 $0 $2,500 $800 $1,700
19 Aleksandra Urbanczyk $2,850 $2,850 $1,300 $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0
20 Shen Duo $2,700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,700 $950 $1,750
21 Jenna Laukkanen $2,500 $2,500 $600 $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0
22 Melanie Margalis $2,450 $2,450 $0 $0 $2,450 $0 $0 $0
23 Lisa Hopink $2,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,350 $400 $1,950
24 Kristel Kobrich $2,200 $2,200 $1,300 $400 $500 $0 $0 $0
25 Lisa Graf $2,050 $250 $250 $0 $0 $1,800 $700 $1,100
25 Lena Kreundl $2,050 $650 $0 $200 $450 $1,400 $0 $1,400
27 Kierra Smith $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000 $0
27 Sarah Kohler $2,000 $2,000 $0 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
29 Stephanie Au $1,900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,900 $1,900 $0
29 Kira Toussaint $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,400 $500 $0 $0 $0
31 Alicia Tchorz $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
32 Svetlana Chimrova $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
32 Veronika Popova $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
34 Jessica Whelan $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $1,600 $0
34 Lisa Zaiser $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,600 $0 $1,600
36 Sze Hang Yu $1,550 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,550 $1,550 $0
37 Nam Wei Ho $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500 $0
37 Fanny Lecluyse $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,000 $500 $0 $0 $0
39 Olivia Smoliga $1,450 $1,450 $0 $0 $1,450 $0 $0 $0
40 Bao Lin $1,300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,300 $600 $700
40 Mikkayla Sheridan $1,300 $1,300 $0 $900 $400 $0 $0 $0
42 Peng Xuwei $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $0 $1,200
42 Rainbow Ip $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0
42 Chen Yuxi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $400 $800
42 Christina Licciardi $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,200 $1,200 $0
46 Miroslava Zaborska $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100
46 Hoi Kiu Lam $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 $0
46 Boglarka Kapas $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $0 $1,100
46 Yujuan Chang $1,100 $0 $0 $0 $0 $1,100 $1,100 $0
50 Ilaria Cusinato $1,000 $1,000 $0 $400 $600 $0 $0 $0
50 Ella Eastin $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
50 Maria Temnikova $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
50 Ilaria Bianchi $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
54 Katii Tang $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $900 $900 $0
54 Mimosa Jallow $900 $900 $0 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0
54 Anna Egorova $900 $900 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
54 Maria Kameneva $900 $900 $900 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
58 Nikoleta Trnikova $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $0 $800
58 Kristen Straszacker $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 $0
58 Chen Jie $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $800 $800 $0
58 Tessa Vermeulen $800 $800 $0 $200 $600 $0 $0 $0
58 Dominika Sztandera $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
58 Blair Evans $800 $800 $0 $500 $300 $0 $0 $0
58 Kimberly Buys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
65 Rozaliya Nasretdinova $750 $750 $750 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
65 Anna Dowgiert $750 $750 $0 $750 $0 $0 $0 $0
67 Camille Cheng $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $700 $700 $0
67 Emma Robinson $700 $700 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
67 Diana Duraes $700 $700 $700 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
67 Dahlas Rogers $700 $700 $0 $300 $400 $0 $0 $0
71 Barbora Tomanova $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $0 $600
71 Toto Kwan To Wong $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $600 $0
71 Zhang Sishi $600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $600 $600 $0
71 Andrea Murez $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
71 Marieke Tienstra $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
71 Isabella Arcila $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
77 Fatima Alkaramova $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
77 Ai Yanhan $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $500 $500 $0
77 Martina Van Berkel $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0
77 Nadine Laemmler $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0
77 Natalia Ivaneeva $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
77 Breeja Larson $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0
77 Aliena Schmidtke $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 $0 $0 $0
84 Daria Kartashova $450 $450 $450 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Paige Brombacher $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $400 $0 $400
85 Ekaterina Shapanikova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Martina Carraro $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Aisling Scott $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Anastasia Guzhenkova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Arianna Castiglioni $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Daria Chikunova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 Robin Neumann $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Ching Lam Wong $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0
93 Tsz Ching Chan $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $300 $0
93 Xu Huiyi $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $300 $0 $300
93 Jenny Mensing $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Camille Dauba $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Marjolein Delno $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Carla Buchanan $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Tamara van Vliet $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Gemma Cooney $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0
93 Claudia Hufnagl $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Maya Tobehn $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0 $0
93 Tessa Wallace $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0
93 Wang Guoyue $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 $0 $0 $0
106 Daria Ustinova $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
106 Brittany Elmslie $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0
106 Anastasiia Fesikova $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
106 Cornelia Pammer $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 $0 $0 $0
110 Natalie Kan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
110 Hiba Doueihy $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
110 Ho Ching Leung $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
110 Michelle Chu $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
110 Dana Ann Chan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
110 Tamara Potocka $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $0 $200
110 Tsz Klu Chan $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
110 Valerie Yue $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $200 $200 $0
110 Marlene Kahler $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
110 Josien Wijkhuijs $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
110 Tamila Holub $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
110 Danielle Carter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
110 Kristina Vershinina $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
110 Vera Kalashnikova $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Sjostrom, Le Clos, Hosszu Over 6 Figure Earnings After Doha World Cup"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Vladislav22

Why more americans do this? It could be easy money for them I mean look at how much shields and le clos are making.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 seconds ago
Vladislav22

Don’t* more americans*

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »