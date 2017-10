Ultime fatiche ed archiviato anche il cluster Asia1 di WC2017.

Sjostrom, Le Clos, Hosszu Over 6 Figure Earnings After Doha World Cup Chad le Clos and Katinka Hosszu each won $50,000 bonuses in Cluster 2 to join Sarah Sjostrom with six figures of prize money earnings so far.

Hosszu Wins World Cup Cluster 2 By 3 Points Over Sjostrom The second cluster of the World Cup was a nailbiter on the women’s side, with Katinka Hosszu eking out a win by just 3 points over Sarah Sjostrom. That 3-point margin translates to a $15,000 difference in cluster bonuses.

Day 2 Doha Finals: Hosszu Goes 3-For-3 To Gain Ground On Sjostrom Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu claimed a trio of victories on night 2 in Doha, taking the 100m back, 100m IM and 400m IM.

FINA World Cup Doha Day 2 Prelims Recap Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu warmed up this morning and will tackle the 100m back, 100m IM and the 400m IM tonight in Doha.

Wang Jianjiahe Of China Clocks 800 Free SC World Junior Record 15-year-old Wang Jianjiahe of China established the first short course World Junior Record in the women’s 800m freestyle with her victory in Doha tonight.

World Cup Doha Day 1: Sjostrom Triples, Le Clos Takes Back 200 Fly Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom further distanced herself from the overall FINA World Cup series field with 3 big wins in Doha on night 1.

FINA World Cup Doha Day 1 Prelims: Stars’ Warm-up Swims Completed Vlad Morozov was just one of the high-profile athletes in the water this morning getting some racing in before finals tonight in Doha.