Wang Jianjiahe Of China Clocks 800 Free SC World Junior Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

While competing on night 1 of the FINA World Cup Doha, Chinese teen Wang Jianjiahe established a new short course World Junior Record in the women’s 800m freestyle. With a listed birth date of July 17, 2002, at just 15 years of age, Jianjiahe clocked a time of 8:15.35 to take the gold medal ahead of countrymate Li Bingjie, who touched in 8:18.14 for silver.

FINA determined the ‘world junior best’ time to beat in order to establish the first WJR would be 8:16.11, therefore, Wang comfortably slid under the mark by over half a second. Her time tonight ranks her as 8th fastest in the event in the world this season.

Wang has steadily been making a name for herself within her home nation of China, most recently with performances at the National Games of China last month. Wang finished 4th in the LCM 400m with a time of 4:05.98, while earning silver in the 800m free in 8:22.70.