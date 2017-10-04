Wang Jianjiahe Of China Clocks 800 Free SC World Junior Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA
- Wednesday, October 4th & Thursday, October 5th
- Hamad Aquatic Center
- Prelims at 10am local/Finals at 6pm local
- SCM
While competing on night 1 of the FINA World Cup Doha, Chinese teen Wang Jianjiahe established a new short course World Junior Record in the women’s 800m freestyle. With a listed birth date of July 17, 2002, at just 15 years of age, Jianjiahe clocked a time of 8:15.35 to take the gold medal ahead of countrymate Li Bingjie, who touched in 8:18.14 for silver.
FINA determined the ‘world junior best’ time to beat in order to establish the first WJR would be 8:16.11, therefore, Wang comfortably slid under the mark by over half a second. Her time tonight ranks her as 8th fastest in the event in the world this season.
2016-2017 SCM Women 800 FREE
BELMONTE
8.07.10
|2
|Leah
SMITH
|USA
|8.07.67
|12/07
|3
|Ashley
TWICHELL
|USA
|8.11.95
|12/08
|4
|Sarah
KOHLER
|GER
|8.12.45
|08/11
|5
|Boglarka
KAPAS
|HUN
|8.12.79
|09/30
|6
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|8.13.56
|11/03
|7
|Kristel
KOBRICH
|CHI
|8.14.11
|08/11
|8
|Kiah
MELVERTON
|AUS
|8.16.51
|12/09
|9
|Yawen
HOU
|CHN
|8.16.81
|09/30
|10
|Sharon
VAN ROUWENDAAL
|NED
|8.17.54
|09/30
Wang has steadily been making a name for herself within her home nation of China, most recently with performances at the National Games of China last month. Wang finished 4th in the LCM 400m with a time of 4:05.98, while earning silver in the 800m free in 8:22.70.
Ledecky did 8:14 LCM when she was 15