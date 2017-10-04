Wang Jianjiahe Of China Clocks 800 Free SC World Junior Record

2017 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA

While competing on night 1 of the FINA World Cup Doha, Chinese teen Wang Jianjiahe established a new short course World Junior Record in the women’s 800m freestyle. With a listed birth date of July 17, 2002, at just 15 years of age, Jianjiahe clocked a time of 8:15.35 to take the gold medal ahead of countrymate Li Bingjie, who touched in 8:18.14 for silver.

FINA determined the ‘world junior best’ time to beat in order to establish the first WJR would be 8:16.11, therefore, Wang comfortably slid under the mark by over half a second. Her time tonight ranks her as 8th fastest in the event in the world this season.

2016-2017 SCM Women 800 FREE

MireiaESP
BELMONTE
08/03
8.07.10
2Leah
SMITH		USA8.07.6712/07
3Ashley
TWICHELL		USA8.11.9512/08
4Sarah
KOHLER		GER8.12.4508/11
5Boglarka
KAPAS		HUN8.12.7909/30
6Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN8.13.5611/03
7Kristel
KOBRICH		CHI8.14.1108/11
8Kiah
MELVERTON		AUS8.16.5112/09
9Yawen
HOU		CHN8.16.8109/30
10Sharon
VAN ROUWENDAAL		NED8.17.5409/30
Wang has steadily been making a name for herself within her home nation of China, most recently with performances at the National Games of China last month. Wang finished 4th in the LCM 400m with a time of 4:05.98, while earning silver in the 800m free in 8:22.70.

Caeleb Dressel WILL get 7 golds in Tokyo

Ledecky did 8:14 LCM when she was 15

32 minutes 10 seconds ago
