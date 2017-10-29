Wright State Splits First Meet of Final Season

Milwaukee vs Wright State vs Marshall (women only)

Saturday, October 28 th

Dayton, OH

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

Wright State: 168.5

Milwaukee: 93.5

Women

Milwaukee: 177, Wright State: 71

Marshall: 184, Wright State: 64

Marshall: 147, Milwaukee: 103

The Wright State men came away with a win over Milwaukee in the first meet of the program’s final season. The Raider’s men won all 14 swimming events. Wright State’s Mitchell Stover finished with 4 wins on the day, which came in the 200 medley relay (1:32.56), 100 fly(48.86), 200 fly (1:52.15), and 200 IM (1:54.46).

Wright State’s women fell to both Marshall and Milwaukee. Marshall came away with wins in 10 of 14 swimming events, dropping only the 200 medley relay, 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back. They also broke 2 pool records, the first was brken by Emma Lockyer in the 200 IM (2:06.89), and second by the 400 free relay (Bendziewicz, Coles, O’Dell, Cowher), which won in a time of 3:33.36. Milwaukee’s Sara Bentley dominated the backstroke events, posting winning times of 56.55 and 2:03.65. Bentley won the 100 back at the Horizon League Championships last year (55.10) and came in 3rd in the 200 back (2:00.34).

Press Release – Milwaukee Men:

DAYTON, Ohio – The Milwaukee men’s swim and dive team fell in it’s first conference meet of the season against Wright State 168.50 – 93.50 today at the WSU Natatorium.

Freshman, Ben Cadel led the Panthers with three second place finishes on the day. In the 100-yard backstroke, Cadel finished in 52.91, 1:55.79 in the 200 backstroke and 1:59.76 in the 200-yard IM.

Sophomore Jacob Fase just missed out on a first place podium finish in the 200-yard free. The Raider’s Gavin Mickelson reached the wall .19 quicker than Fase to win the race.

UWM’s Colin Duffy also finished with two second place performances. Going the distance, Duffy swam the 1000-yard freestyle in 9:56.36, and 4:47.19 in the 500-yard freestyle.

Up next, Milwaukee will travel to Wheaton College on Fri., November 3. The meet is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Press Release – Milwaukee Women:

DAYTON, Ohio – The Milwaukee women’s swim and dive team recorded a 177 – 71 victory today at its first conference meet of the season against Wright State at the WSU Natatorium.

Senior Sara Bentley won two individual events to lead the Panthers on Saturday. She claimed the 100 backstroke in 56.55, the 200 backstroke in 2:03.65, and helped her squad finish first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:47.05. In addition, Bentley finished the day with a second place finish in the 200 IM.

Fellow senior, Arica Smith , also contributed valuable points to the Panthers’ final score earning an individual win in the 50-yard freestyle with a fast time of 24.45, and placed second in the 100 freestyle in what was a nose-to-nose race. Marshall’s Darby Cole came in at 53.49 while Smith touched the board at 53.63. Smith was also a part of the 200 medley relay squad in the victory.

Jenn Kordik and Adrienne finished in second and third place in the 100-yard breaststroke. Kordik reached the wall in 1:07.97 and DiFoggio at 1:08.30.

Kady Ruemmele also picked up a second finish in the 100-yard fly with a time of 59.46.

Up next, Milwaukee will travel to Wheaton College on Fri., November 3. The meet is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Press Release – Wright State:

The Wright State swimming teams opened their seasons at home on Saturday, competing in a tri-meet against Milwaukee and Marshall.

Raider victories on the day came from Downey Thomas (1000 free, 200 breast), Gavin Mickelson (100, 500 free), Jack Fergus (100, 200 back), Trevor Keriazes (100 breast), Mitch Stover (100, 200 fly, 200 IM), Dominic Poletta (50, 100 free), and the 200 and 400 medley relay team.

Wright State will return next Friday, November 3rd, at 5:00 pm as they host Horizon League newcomer IUPUI.

WSU Women’s Results

200 Medley Relay

3) Sofia Aledo , Abby Saner , Shelby Tomasiak , Amanda Scola , 1:51.20

6) Kylie Saner , Jamie Krupp , Cami Cahill , Marissa Johnson, 1:59:04

1000 Free

5) Shelby Miller , 11:24.07

6) Allison Wampler , 12:23.39

200 Free

5) Amanda Scola , 2:05.83

6) Kylie Saner , 2:11.89

100 Back

5) Shelby Tomasiak , 1:02.57

6) Marissa Johnson, 1:11.19

100 Breast

5) Cami Cahill , 1:10.56

6) Jamie Krupp , 1:11.54

200 Fly

3) Abby Saner , 2:10.09

50 Free

5) Marissa Johnson, 28:88

6) Karleigh Kessler , 28:94

100 Free

5) Amanda Scola , 58:15

6) Karleigh Kessler , 58:99

200 Back

4) Sofia Aledo , 2:09.92

6) Kylie Saner , 2:17.34

200 Breast

5) Abby Saner , 2:27.07

6) Jamie Krupp , 2:37.53

500 Free

5) Shelby Miller , 5:30.90

6) Allison Wampler , 6:03.02

100 Fly

5) Cami Cahill , 1:00.82

6) Shelby Tomasiak , 1:02.26

200 IM

5) Sofia Aledo , 2:17.26

6) Kylie Saner , 2:24.73

400 Free Relay

5) Abby Saner , Shelby Tomasiak , Amanda Scola , Sofia Aledo , 3:52.58

6) Shelby Miller , Allison Wampler , Cami Cahill , Karleigh Kessler , 4:05.31

WSU Men’s Results

200 Medley Relay

1) Jack Fergus , Trevor Keriazes , Mitchell Stover, Dominic Poletta , 1:32.56

2) Gavin Mickelson , Ryan Schultz , Kevin McCaffrey , Chace Conley , 1:34.84

1000 Free

1) Downey Thomas, 9:51.57

5) Dylan Allen , 10:33.99

100 Free

1) Gavin Mickelson , 1:45.34

5) Coleman Proffitt , 1:52.93

100 Back

1) Jack Fergus , 51:90

4) Owen Fergus, 54:68

100 Breast

1) Trevor Keriazes , 57:27

2) Kevin McCaffrey , 57:89

3) Ryan Schultz , 59:08

200 Fly

1) Mitchell Stover, 1:52.15

5) Dylan Allen , 2:12.02

50 Free

1) Dominic Poletta , 21:11

3) Chace Conley , 21:95

T5) Coleman Proffitt , 22:46

100 Free

1) Dominic Poletta , 45:97

3) Chace Conley , 48:51

6) Coleman Proffitt , 49:56

200 Back

1) Jack Fergus , 1:54.30

4) Owen Measel , 2:01.12

200 Breast

4) Thomas Downey , 2:12.27

500 Free

1) Gavin Mickelson , 4:47.12

5) Dylan Allen , 5:12.38

100 Fly

1) Mitchell Stover, 48:86

2) Kevin McCaffrey , 51:41

200 IM

1) Mitchell Stover, 1:54.46

5) Ryan Schultz , 2:01.70

6) Owen Measel , 2:02.91

400 Free Relay

1) Dominic Poletta , Chace Conley , Jack Fergus , Trevor Keriazes , 3:07.71

3) Gavin Mickelson , Kevin McCaffrey , Thomas Downey , Coleman Proffitt , 3:13.79

Press Release – Marshall:

DAYTON, Ohio-Marshall Swimming and Diving posted two victories and broke two pool records Saturday in Dayton to run its record to a perfect 3-0.

Marshall won 10 of the 14 events contested in defeating Milwaukee 147-103 and captured all 14 events against Wright State in a 184-64 victory.

Marshall was led by Savannah Ruedt’s first collegiate win. The senior from Duluth, Georgia won in 1:55.43.

Other event winners on the day were Catherine Bendziewicz, Darby Coles, Lauren Cowher, Angelica di Marzio, Emma Lockyer, Anna Lynch, Jordyn O’Dell, Caroline Wanner and Shir Wasserman.

“We were limited today with a short squad but it was a great team effort,” said head coach Bill Tramel. “We raced hard and had plenty of season bests.”

The Herd brought its best in the last two events of the meet. Lockyer broke a 24-year old pool record in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:06.89. Then the 400 Freestyle Relay team of Bendziewicz, Coles, O’Dell and Cowher broke a 10-year old pool record that was held by Cincinnati. Marshall established the new record at 3:33.36.

“Breaking two pool records when the meet was already in hand shows we finish strong and don’t let up,” Tramel said. “We are best at the end. That’s something we talk about all of the time. It’s become our mantra. Darby Coles also got her first collegiate win which is a special accomplishment.”

“We’ll have another hard week coming up and then get everyone back into our next meet at Cleveland State.”

Marshall Swimming and Diving returns to action Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4 in Cleveland against Green Bay and Cleveland State.