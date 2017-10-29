Youngstown State Gets 4 Verbals: Galvin, Martin, Preski, and Weiskopf

The Youngstown State University women’s swimming and diving team has received four more verbal commitments for the class of 2022 from swimmers Sam Galvin of Bettendorf, Iowa, Taci Miller of Baltimore, Ohio, and Josie Preski of Springfield, Illinois, and diver Tess Weiskopf from Clifton Park, New York. They will join verbal commits Elizabeth Wompey, Mallory Pitstick, and Riley Ernst on the roster next fall.

Sam Galvin

“so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and swimming career at Youngstown State University!❤️🐧”

Galvin is a senior at Bettendorf High School who swims year-round with Lane Four Aquatics. She specializes in the shorter end of the freestyle range and had a strong junior year in which she lowered her personal bests at the Iowa State Championships in both SCY and LCM seasons.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.84

100 free – 54.60

200 free – 1:58.45

so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and swimming career at Youngstown State University! ❤️🐧 pic.twitter.com/I8mWBvXWJv — sam galvin (@sammieg33) October 21, 2017

Taci Miller

Miller swims for Liberty Union High School and Lancaster YMCA Swim Team, and is a strong mid-distance freestyler. She placed 14th in the 200 free and 13th in the 500 at the 2017 OHSAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships. She also led off the 14th-place Baltimore Liberty Union medley relay (28.36).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.15

100 free – 53.37

200 free – 1:55.02

500 free – 5:06.68

I'm excited to announce my verbal commitment to Swim at Youngstown State University next year. Go Penguins 🐧🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/1brua5LtUR — Tayy (@taci_elizabeth) October 17, 2017

Josie Preski

Preski is a senior at Glenwood High School in Chatham, Illinois. She swims year-round with Springfield YMCA Swim Team. If Galvin is best at the shorter end of the freestyle range and Miller at the mid-range, then Preski fills needs at the upper end; she also swims backstroke, fly and IM. She was a top-8 finisher in all but one of her events at the Illinois YMCA State Championships in both SCY and LCM seasons. At YNats this summer she went best times in the 50/100 free, and this spring she updated her times in the 50/200/500/1000 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:04.33

400 IM – 4:36.04

200 IM – 2:10.18

1650 free – 17:41.81

1000 free – 10:37.01

500 free – 5:08.44

So excited to announce my verbal commitment o swim next year at Youngstown State University!! Can't wait to be a Penguin🐧❤️ @YSUSwimDive pic.twitter.com/p6fTCF9pKP — Josie Preski (@JPreski) October 5, 2017

Tess Weiskopf

A senior at Shenendehowa High School, Weiskopf dives for her high school and the club team Flip And Rip. She competed this year at the 2017 Kimball Cup and the 2017 USA Diving Junior Region 1 Championships, on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Congratulations to @ShenSwimDive Senior diver Tess Weiskopf! Tess has committed to continue her academic and athletic career for Division 1 Youngstown State University – Go Penguins! pic.twitter.com/n9iefc4dRV — Shen Girls Swim&Dive (@ShenSwimDive) October 18, 2017

