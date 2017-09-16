Colorado’s Elizabeth Wompey Adds 2nd Verbal to Youngstown State’s Class of 2022

Arvada, Colorado’s Elizabeth Wompey handed Youngstown State University head swimming and diving coach Ryan Purdy his second verbal commitment of the day. Just hours earlier, Riley Ernst, a senior at Hilliard Davidson High School in Hilliard, Ohio, also announced her verbal accord to swim for the Penguins in 2018-19.

Wompey is a senior at Ralston Valley High School in Arvada. She swims year-round for Jeffco Hurricanes. Wompey wrote on Twitter:

“Beyond excited and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to swim D1 at Youngstown State University! ❤️🐧”

Wompey specializes mainly in the long-axis strokes. In her sophomore high school season she took on the 200/500 double, winning the latter and helping the Mustangs win the 5A Jeffco League Championships. She went on to swim the 500 in prelims at CHSAA 5A State Championships, and she led off the Ralston Valley medley relay in finals.

Wompey competed in the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free at Mt. Hood Sectionals this summer, and led off a Jeffco 400 free relay and an 800 free relay.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:48.67

1000 free – 10:46.89

500 free – 5:12.28

200 free – 1:57.52

200 back – 2:11.18

100 back – 1:02.15

