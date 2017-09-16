Youngstown State Gets Verbal Commitment from Versatile Ohioan Riley Ernst

Riley Ernst, a senior at Hilliard Davidson High School in Hilliard, Ohio, has announced via social media her verbal commitment to Youngstown State University women’s swimming and diving team for the 2018-19 season.

“excited to announce my verbal commitment to Youngstown State University to continue my academic and athletic career as a D1 athlete! 🐧❤️”

Ernst swims for Hilliard Davidson and for the club team United Swim Association. She competed in the 200 IM and 500 free at the 2017 OHSAA Division I Central, East, & Southeast District Championship, finishing 13th and 9th, respectively, as well as on Hilliard Davidson’s 200 medley and 200 free relays. At the 2016 District meet she was 14th in the 200 IM and 10th in the 500 free.

In club swimming, Ernst capped her summer long-course season off with new PBs in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly at Columbus Sectionals and the Ohio Swimming Long Course Senior Championships. At the latter, she finaled in the 200 free (4th) and 50 free (21st), and was a member of three first-place USA relays: 200/400 free and 400 medley.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:09.53

100 back – 1:00.55

50 back – 32.67

100 breast – 1:08.41

200 IM – 2:11.32

200 free – 1:41.07

100 free – 55.65

50 free – 25.12

