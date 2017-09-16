Kansas Women Repeat Winners at CSCAA Open Water Nationals

Though zero Kansas University swimmers made the women’s podium at the CSCAA Open Water National Championships this morning, last year’s champions were still able to win the overall combined team gold.

The race kicked off at 8:30 a.m. at Lone Star Lake in Kansas; the bulk of the race consisted of two laps around the main body. It looks like conditions were great for the start of the race:

Quiet at the start! pic.twitter.com/0GB2VQYcsJ — Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) September 16, 2017

Bryn Hadley out of Southern Illinois University got the individual win in the 5K race, finishing in 1:04:39.22. Last year’s co-champion Haley Bishop came in ninth, and her counterpart Libby Walker did not swim.

Women’s Top 8 Finishers:

The top 8 were all under last year’s winning time of 1:05:48.32. Click here to view the full women’s results.

The men’s race began at 10:30 a.m., and the University of Missouri took the team gold. Missouri teammates Giovanni Gutierrez and Giovanny Lima came in 1-2, though Gutierrez led the field by over two minutes. Last year’s champion Stanislas Raczynski came in sixth.

Men’s Top 8 Finishers:

Giovanni Gutierrez Lozano, Missouri — 59:25.05 Giovanny Lima, Missouri — 1:01:59.30 Moritz Fath, George Washington — 1:02:04.69 Karl Bishop, Connecticut — 1:02:04.90 Carter Grimes, Missouri — 1:02:13.12 Stanislas Raczynski, Emmanuel — 1:02:27.65 Jake Wielinski, Missouri — 1:04:12.31 Mathieu Danjou, Emmanuel –1:04:14.75

Click here to view the full men’s results.