Zionsville’s Tessa Wrightson Hands Purdue its First 2018 Verbal Commitment

Tessa Wrightson of Zionsville, Indiana has announced her intention to swim for Purdue University’s women’s swimming and diving team beginning in the 2018-19 season; as such she becomes the first verbal commit to their class of 2022. Wrightson swims for Zionsville Community High School and Zionsville Swim Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she is a five-time IHSAA individual top-8 finisher.

As a freshman she finished 8th in the 100 back and swam on all three ZHS relays. The next year she was fourth in the 100 back and 8th in the 200 IM, and contributed to the 200 medley and 400 free relays. Her junior season saw her finishing second in the 50 free (23.18) and third in the 100 back (54.27, but 53.88 in prelims), and swimming legs on two relays. Wrightson went PBs in both individual events, and in the 100 free (50.44) leading off the 400 free relay. She wrapped up her SCY season with new PBs in the 200 free and 200 back at the Indiana Swimming LSC Short Course Championships.

Wrightson swam the 50 free and 50/100 back at 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships & World Championship Trials, going a best time in the 50 back. At the 2017 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships, she was a top-8 finisher in the 100 back and also competed in the 100/200 free.

Wrightson’s best 100 back time would have been Purdue’s top performance at 2017 Women’s B1G Championships, scoring in the B final. She’ll have three years to overlap with Zionsville teammates Gretta DeCoursey and Cassidy Sampson, and one with Taite Kitchel and Cally Sampson.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.46

100 back – 53.88

200 back – 1:58.88

50 free – 23.18

100 free – 50.44

200 free – 1:49.25

200 IM – 2:02.83

