When It Rains It Pours; Mallory Pitstick Makes 3 for Youngstown State

On the same day that Colorado’s Elizabeth Wompey and Ohio’s Riley Ernst announced their commitments to Youngstown State University’s class of 2022, the Penguins received a third verbal pledge from Mallory Pitstick of Ottawa, Illinois. Her Twitter announcement read:

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic careers as a D1 athlete at Youngstown State University!🐧🔴⚪️”

A senior at Ottawa Township High School, Pitstick swims for the LaSalle-Peru/Ottawa/Streator swim co-op. She specializes mainly in sprint free and breaststroke, and competed in the 100 breast at the 2016  IHSA Girls’ State Championships last November.

Pitstick swims year-round with Kishwaukee YMCA / DeKalb County Swim Team. A YMCA Nationals qualifier, she competed in the 50 free and 100/200 breast at this summer’s YMCA Long Course National Championships and in the 100/200 breast at last spring’s Short Course Nationals. At the Illinois YMCA State Championships in March she was runner-up in the 100 breast and placed 3rd in the 200 breast, 12th in the 50 free, 19th in the 100 back, and 24th in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 breast – 30.85
  • 100 breast – 1:06.26
  • 200 breast – 2:24.21
  • 50 free – 25.23

