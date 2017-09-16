When It Rains It Pours; Mallory Pitstick Makes 3 for Youngstown State

On the same day that Colorado’s Elizabeth Wompey and Ohio’s Riley Ernst announced their commitments to Youngstown State University’s class of 2022, the Penguins received a third verbal pledge from Mallory Pitstick of Ottawa, Illinois. Her Twitter announcement read:

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic careers as a D1 athlete at Youngstown State University!🐧🔴⚪️”

A senior at Ottawa Township High School, Pitstick swims for the LaSalle-Peru/Ottawa/Streator swim co-op. She specializes mainly in sprint free and breaststroke, and competed in the 100 breast at the 2016 IHSA Girls’ State Championships last November.

Pitstick swims year-round with Kishwaukee YMCA / DeKalb County Swim Team. A YMCA Nationals qualifier, she competed in the 50 free and 100/200 breast at this summer’s YMCA Long Course National Championships and in the 100/200 breast at last spring’s Short Course Nationals. At the Illinois YMCA State Championships in March she was runner-up in the 100 breast and placed 3rd in the 200 breast, 12th in the 50 free, 19th in the 100 back, and 24th in the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 30.85

100 breast – 1:06.26

200 breast – 2:24.21

50 free – 25.23

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic careers as a D1 athlete at Youngstown State University!🐧🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/olzY8NS91w — mal (@mallorypitstick) September 16, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].