Top Spanish Swimmers Set For First Training Camp

The Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) has invited seventeen of Spain’s top swimmers to the Tenerife Top Training (T3) facilities for the first official training camp of the season. RFEN holds several of these camps a year, which are meant to provide high-level training to the likely members of the Spanish National Team. The camp is taking place from September 16th to September 23rd, and will focus on both technique and high-intensity training.

Six out of eight members of the 2017 World Championships team are scheduled to attend this camp. 2016 Olympic champion and three-time medalist at the 2017 World Championships Mireia Belmonte Garcia is the only female swimmer from that team not scheduled to be attending this camp. Also not attending the camp is Hugo Gonzales.

Seven female swimmers are set to attend this camp, headlined by six-time Short Course World Championships medalist Melani Costa. The returning female group also consists of Jimena Pérez, Jessica Vall, and Africa Zamorano, while Marta González, Esther Huete, and Lidón Muñoz are first-time invitees.

Ten swimmers will make up the men’s group, led by National Record holders Joan Lluis Pons and Miguel Durán . Also returning to the camp will be Antonio Arroyo. A sizeable list of first time attendees includes Joan Ballester, Moritz Berg, Joan Ballester Palma de Mallorca, Javier Rivas, Juan F. Segura, Marc Sánchez, and European Junior Silver Medalist in the 1500, Albert Escrits.

Head Coach Fred Vergnoux will be running the camp, with help from Assistant Coach José A. del Castillo.