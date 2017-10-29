Sprinter Emma Bliss Sends Verbal Commitment to West Virginia

Emma Bliss of Chesterfield, Michigan has verbally committed to West Virginia University for the 2018-19 season. She will join verbal commits Bettie Logan and Lauryn Kallay on the Mountaineers’ roster in the fall.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to West Virginia University! Go Mountaineers 💛💙”

Bliss is a senior at L’Anse Creuse High School-North who specializes in sprint freestyle. She placed 14th in both the 50 free and 100 freestyle events at last fall’s 2016 MHSAA Division I Girls Championship. Bliss does her club swimming with Utica Shelby Swim Club. After not competing in long course season last summer, she had an explosive summer of 2017, crushing her LCM personal bests across the board. That includes 3 seconds in the 50m free (27.40), 7 in the 100m free (59.39), and 14 in the 200m free (2:08.21).

That momentum has carried over into the fall, and she has already taken 6.6 seconds off her 500 free time in high school swimming. (The Michigan Lower Peninsula D1 finals will take place on November 17 and 18 at Oakland University.)

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.08

100 free – 52.69

200 free – 1:53.33

500 free – 5:07.57

