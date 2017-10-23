West Virginia Reels In Verbal from Missouri State HS Champion Bettie Logan

Columbia, Missouri’s Bettie Logan has announced her intention to swim for West Virginia University in the class of 2022. Indiana’s Lauryn Kallay has also verbally committed to the Mountaineers for 2018-19.

“I would like to first thank my parents, friends, coaches, and teammates for helping me grow into the athlete and person I am today. I couldn’t imagine growing up without these people and I certainly wouldn’t be where I am without them. I am so excited to continue my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University! I thank God every day for all of the accomplishments and opportunities He gives me. Go Mountaineers!!!”

Logan swims for Columbia Swim Club and Rock Bridge High School. She was crowned Missouri state champion in the 200 medley relay at the 2017 MSHSAA Girls State Swimming Championship, anchoring in 23.60. Individually she placed fifth in the 50 breast (24.00) and third in the 100 back (56.92). She also split 52.04 on the end of the Rock Bridge 400 free relay.

In club swimming Logan had a strong finish to her short-course season with multiple finals appearances (50 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM) at Columbia Sectionals. Likewise she finaled in the 50 free and 200 back at Lewisville Futures. Her top SCY times are:

200 back – 2:01.03

100 back – 56.83

50 back – 26.93

200 free – 1:52.64

100 free – 52.30

50 free – 23.56

