Versatile Olivia Keith Sends Verbal Commitment to Nebraska

Fayetteville, Arkansas-native Olivia Keith has announced her verbal pledge to the University of Nebraska for 2018-19; she will suit up for the Huskers with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Audrey Coffee and Katelyn Kilpatrick.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Nebraska! I am thankful and blessed to become a part of a great team and program! Thank you to all of my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me! GO BIG RED!”

Keith is a senior at Fayetteville High School, the third-place team in the girls’ meet at the 2017 AHSAA 7A-6A State Swimming & Diving Championships. Keith had a second (100 breast, 1:07.43) and three third-place finishes (200 IM, 2:10.32; 200 medley relay- 30.95 breast; and 200 free relay- 25.40 anchor).

Keith swims for Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs year-round. She had a successful end to the short-course season at NCSA Spring Championship, going best times in the 50/200 breast and 200 IM. Building on that momentum, she scored PBs in all her LCM events over the summers: 50/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 31.40

100 breast – 1:06.16

200 breast – 2:23.73

200 back – 2:06.72

200 IM – 2:09.90

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].