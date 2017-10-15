Nebraska Reels in Verbal from Florida 3A State Champion Katelyn Kilpatrick

Katelyn Kilpatrick, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Vanguard High School in Ocala, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska for 2018-19, joining Audrey Coffee in the class of 2022.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska to continue my academic and swimming career! Go Big Red!”

Swimming for Vanguard (where she is coached by her brother, Brendan Kilpatrick) at the 2016 FHSAA Class 3A Championship, Kilpatrick won the 500 free with 4:49.39, making up a 1.2-second deficit over the final 100 yards to win by 0.24. She also finished third in the 200 free with 1:51.47. At the 2015 3A State Meet, she was runner-up in the 500 (4:54.06) and sixth in the 200 (1:55.19).

Kilpatrick swims year-round for Central Florida Marlins. Many of her fastest SCY times came out of this spring’s Florida Swimming Short Course Senior Championships, where she won the 500 free and 1650 free, and was an A-finalist in the 200 free, 1000 free, and 400 IM. This summer she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals and finished in the top 20 of the 800/1500 freestyles and 30th in the 400 free.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:38.56

1000 free – 9:56.51

500 free – 4:49.39

200 free – 1:51.14

400 IM – 4:28.31

