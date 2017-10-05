Distance Specialist Audrey Coffey Verbally Commits to Nebraska

Academy Bullets distance freestyler Audrey Coffey has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at University of Nebraska!! Go Big Red!

TOP TIMES

500y free – 4:56.16

1650y free – 16:47.94

200y fly – 2:01.59

Coffey did not compete for her high school, Naperville Central, at the last IHSA Championships, but she did so her freshman and sophomore seasons. As a sophomore, she raced her way to a 7th place finish at the 2015 IHSA Championships, winning the B final.

With her best times, Coffey is already in scoring range in the 1650 free, where her 16:47.94 would’ve just squeaked in for 24th and 1 point at the 2017 Big Ten Championships. She’s also not terribly far off scoring range in the 200 fly, where it took a 2:00.0 to make it back in the C final.

Coffey would’ve been 2nd on the Nebraska top times list in both the 1650 free and 200 fly. The leaders in both of those events, Kaylyn Flatt and Dana Posthuma, will be seniors when Coffey is a freshman.

