Southern California IMer Mikki Thompson Makes Verbal Commitment to Harvard

Mikki Thompson from Chino Hills, California has made a verbal commitment to the application process at Harvard University.*

“I’m so incredibly blessed to announce my acceptance via likely letter and commitment to swim for Harvard University! Words cannot describe my gratitude for the unwavering support from family, friends, and coaches. I’m stoked to join such an amazing team and coaching staff! GO CRIMSON!!”

Thompson swims for Ayala High School and BREA Aquatics, where she specializes in IM, mid-distance free, and breast. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, she won the 200 IM (1:59.63) and placed 6th in the 500 free (4:54.23) at the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Championships last May. She then went on to the CIF State Meet and improved upon her 200 IM time, finishing second with 1:59.19. She also took 7th in the 500 free.

Thompson competed in the 400 free and 200/400 IM at 2017 U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials, but her best times in the IMs came at the end of the summer when she at U.S. Open. There she was a D finalist in the 400 free and 400 IM (PB of 4:52.92), and a C finalist in the 200 IM (PB of 2:18.52).

Thompson’s best 400 IM time would have won Ivies last year, and her 200 IM and 200 breast times would have scored in their respective A finals for the Crimson.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:59.19

400 IM – 4:13.55

200 breast – 2:14.54

100 breast – 1:04.39

500 free – 4:46.32

200 free – 1:50.30

