Iowa Picks Up Verbal Commitment from IM/Breast Specialist Dolan Craine

Dolan Craine of Carver, Minnesota has verbally committed to the University of Iowa for 2018-19. He will join Jackson Allmon in the class of 2022.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all of the coaches, family and friends who have helped me get here. Go Hawkeyes!”

Craine is a senior at Chanhassen High School, where he swims for coaches Megan Hawker and Kim Dahlgren. Specializing in breaststroke and IM, he is a NISCA All-American and and has been a Minnesota Class AA All-State honoree several times. At the 2017 MSHSL Boys AA Swim & Dive Championships last March, he contributed to Chanhassen’s third-place team finish with individual swims in the 200 IM (3rd with 1:50.21) and 100 breast (6th with 58.68), and on the third-place 200 medley relay (26.17 breast) and runner-up 400 free relay (46.76 anchor).

Craine does his year-round swimming with Aquajets Swim Team under Kate Lundsten. He won the 200 IM at Lewisville Futures this summer and finaled in the 100 breast (7th), 100 fly (14th), 200 fly (8th), 400 free relay (2nd), and 400 medley relay (2nd).

Top Times SCY:

100 Breast: :58.07

200 Breast: 2:07.73

200 IM: 1:50. 21

400 IM: 4:02.29

Top Times LCM:

100 Breast: 1:06.99

200 Breast: 2:30.87

200 IM: 2:08.25

400 IM: 4:39.03

