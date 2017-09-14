Free/Fly Specialist Jackson Allmon Gives In-state Hawkeyes His Verbal Commitment

Council Bluffs, Iowa’s Jackson Allmon has announced his intention to swim for the University of Iowa beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“I chose Iowa because on my visit the swimmers made me feel like I was already part of the team. I believe in Coach Long and what his coaching staff is trying to achieve in the BIG 10 and beyond. Along with the team, Iowa has world class facilities and a great classroom environment. GO HAWKS!”

A two-time USA Swimming All-American, Allmon is a senior at Saint Albert High School in Council Bluffs. Because his school is so small, Allmon has swum via a cooperation agreement with Abraham Lincoln High School and Thomas Jefferson High School for his first three years of high school. He explained to SwimSwam that this year “Saint Albert decided to sign with Lewis Central High School and co-op with them. So [now] I am swimming high school with LC and my [Council Bluffs Swim Club] coach Bruce Schomburg.”

At the 2017 IHSAA State Meet, Allmon came in second in the 500 free and third in the 200 free. In prelims, he also swam a 46.47 leadoff leg on the 400 free relay and anchored the 200 free relay in 21.82. He wrapped up his summer long-course season winning the 100 free and 200 free, and was runner-up in the 400 free, at Region VIII Summer Sectionals at Lincoln NE Woods Pool. ince the beginning of his junior year in high school, Allmon has improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free and 100/200 fly, and in the 50/100/200/400 free, 200 breast and 100 fly. His best SCY times include:

100 free – 46.47

200 free – 1:39.99

500 free – 4:33.31

1000 free – 9:31.28

200 fly – 1:51.58

100 fly – 50.88

Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Iowa! GO HAWKS!! pic.twitter.com/6TL4DSiQr8 — Jackson Allmon (@allmon_joy) September 14, 2017

