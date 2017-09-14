Tar Heels Earn Verbal Commitment from Winter Juniors Champion Heidi Lowe

Heidi Lowe, who hails from Huntersville, North Carolina, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of North Carolina beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I chose [UNC Chapel Hill!] because of the balance between academics and athletics, and the amazing team and coaches.”

Lowe attends William A. Hough High School and swims for SwimMAC Carolina. A USA Swimming All-American, she specializes mainly in free and back and was the runner-up in both the 100/200 freestyles at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. She also anchored both Hough’s freestyle relays to help contribute to their 2017 4A team title.

At Winter Juniors last December, Lowe anchored the SwimMAC Carolina 4×50 medley relay (22.93) that eked out a tight victory (1:40.00) over Nashville Aquatic Club (1:40.05) and the Gator Swim Club (1:40.49). She was also on the “A” relays for the 4×50 free (4th), 4×100 free (4th), and 4×100 medley (2nd), and the “B” squad for the 4×200 free (9th). Individually, she competed in the 50/100 free and 100 back. At Summer Juniors she swam the 50 free and 100/200 back and contributed to MAC’s 400 free, 800 free, and 400 medley relays.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.74

100 back – 55.40

200 back – 1:58.49

50 free – 23.58 (22.93 relay split)

100 free – 50.12

200 free – 1:48.57

UNC has done an excellent job keeping in-state talent this recruiting season. Lowe will join fellow verbal commits, and North Carolina natives, Grace Countie and Sophie Lindner in the class of 2022.

