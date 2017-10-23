NY State Champ Ethan Tack Makes Verbal Commitment to Navy

Ethan Tack from Dix Hills, New York has verbally committed to attend the United States Naval Academy beginning in 2018-19.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, swim with an outstanding team and serve our country. I’d like to thank my club and high school coaches for pushing me this far. Beat Army!”

Tack is a two-time USA Swimming All-American and NISCA All-American from Half Hollow Hills High School, where he is captain of the swim team. He also captains his club team, Team Suffolk Swim Club. Tack won a New York State Federation title at the 2017 NYSPHSAA Federation Championships in March, contributing a 21.40 leg to Half Hollow Hills’ winning 200 free relay. He also swam butterfly (22.32) on the runner-up medley relay, and placed sixth in the 200 IM (1:52.99) and seventh in the 100 fly (50.36).

Primarily a butterfly and IM specialist, Tack is versatile enough to swim all events. After high school season, which produced a lifetime best in the 100 fly, he went on to NCSA Spring Championship and swam away with new times in the 100 back, 50 fly, and 400 IM. This summer he updated all his personal bests in back, fly, and IM.

Tack’s best times would have scored for Navy at the 2017 Patriot League Championships (which only has an A final and a B final) in the B finals of the 200 IM, 100/200 fly, 400 IM, and 200 back.

Top Times:

200 IM – 1:51.76

100 fly – 49.76

200 fly – 1:52.60

400 IM – 4:05.34

200 back – 1:52.75

500 free – 4:40.86

200 free – 1:45.43

100 breast – 59.40

