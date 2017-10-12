Lauryn Kallay Verbally Commits to West Virginia

Chesterton, Indiana’s Lauryn Kallay has publicly announced her commitment to West Virginia University for the 2018-19 season.

“I’m excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at West Virginia University. Thank you to all of my friends, family, and teammates for helping me along the way. Go Mountaineers!”

Kallay attends Chesterton High School and is a member of the girls’ varsity swim team, the runners-up at the 2017 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship. Kallay finished seventh in the 200 free (1:50.77) and fifth in the 500 free (4:56.99), and swam legs on the 200 free (24.10) and 400 free (52.33) relays.

Kallay swims year-round with Duneland Swim Club. After high school season she notched best times in the 50/100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the Indiana Swimming Short Course Senior Championships. She updated her 50/100 long-course times at the Indiana Swimming Long Course Senior Meet this summer.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 52.18

200 free – 1:50.60

500 free – 4:55.29

200 IM – 2:09.72

100 fly – 58.41

